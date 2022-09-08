YOSHIKI & Maison POMMERY's New Champagne Brand "Y by YOSHIKI x CHAMPAGNE POMMERY" Sells Out Instantly

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first 10,000 bottles of the champagne by YOSHIKI and the prestigious French establishment Maison POMMERY sold out instantly. The online stock sold out in just 10 minutes, setting an unprecedented record for POMMERY, founded in 1836.

On September 1st, "Y by YOSHIKI x CHAMPAGNE POMMERY Brut," the first Champagne by the "Y by YOSHIKI x CHAMPAGNE POMMERY" brand, jointly operated by YOSHIKI and the renowned French Champagne house "POMMERY," was released in Japan, before releasing the product worldwide.

The first 10,000 bottles allocated for release on the online store sold out in under 10 minutes. In addition, the entire import inventory, including pre-order sales from stores and restaurants, completely sold out in 24 hours. The speed at which this first lot of this high-end champagne sold out was unprecedented in POMMERY's long history, which dates back to its founding in 1836.

Ken Moroi, President of Vranken Pommery Japan Co., Ltd., was amazed that 10,000 bottles of Champagne, a product priced upwards of 15,000 yen, sold out on the day of release. With orders from stores and restaurants continuing to flood in, and with a large number of back orders, the Pommery headquarters in France is already working to increase its production in order to restart sales next year. Going forward, the company plans to expand the number of locations that handle this product to include famous hotels, restaurants, major department stores, and wine shops.

Social media overflowed with comments from fans who wanted to purchase a bottle on the release date and who were eagerly awaiting sales to start up again. Some examples include, "It was so popular that it sold out immediately. I'm waiting for the announcement of a second edition. I hope I can buy some next time," "It sold out immediately, so I couldn't buy any... I'm putting my hopes on the next sale," and "I sincerely hope that YOSHIKI Champagne will go on sale again."

Moreover, wine stores carrying the product saw a major reaction on the day of the sale, stating, "We were very busy after 6:00 p.m. with the new release of the YOSHIKI Champagne. It sold out in under 10 minutes. It's a new record for us. Thank you all so much. *We apologize to customers who were unable to make a purchase."

Until now, "Y by YOSHIKI" has been called the "phantom wine" because of how difficult it can be to get ahold of. The similar fan resonance seen with the new "Y by YOSHIKI x CHAMPAGNE POMMERY Brut" has now sparked the legend of the "phantom Champagne."

After many revisions by YOSHIKI and POMMERY since 2019, "Y by YOSHIKI x CHAMPAGNE POMMERY Brut" has finally achieved the high degree of style and quality that both parties are known for. Its taste, aroma, and trailing notes, as well as the design of its bottle, have all been carefully selected. At the product launch press conference held on August 30th, YOSHIKI stated, "I am confident. It is the best Champagne I have ever had up to the present point."

- Product Summary

Product name: Y by YOSHIKI x Champagne POMMERY Brut

Release: September 1st, 2022

Suggested retail price: 16,500 yen (excluding tax) / 20,000 yen (excluding tax) in a gift box

Capacity: 750ml

Classification: Champagne AOC

Type: White (Dry Brut)

Vintage: NV

Variety: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Meunier

Manufacturing method: Minimum 42 months aging in bottle

ABOUT YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock group X Japan. YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence of Sound and is described by Billboard Magazine as "a musical innovator."

His worldwide projects include a song dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Emperor of Japan's reign, the official theme song for the Aichi World Expo, Hollywood film soundtracks, and the official theme song for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. Led by YOSHIKI, X Japan has sold over 30 million albums and singles, and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times. He was the first Asian musician to perform at the world's greatest music halls including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, and a solo performance at Carnegie Hall.

In addition to his music Activities, he is also a fashion icon as the designer of his high-fashion kimono brand YOSHIKIMONO and the first Japanese male to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan. In 2021, Baccarat selected YOSHIKI to design a Harcourt glass in celebration of its 180th anniversary. He is also the founder of Yoshiki Foundation America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit organization, and has long been committed to philanthropy. In 2022, YOSHIKI formed a business partnership with Coca-Cola Japan to launch the energy drinks Real Gold X and Real Gold Y.

