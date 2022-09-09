Catapult PR Celebrates 23 years Helping B2B Tech Firms Develop and Implement Narrative-driven Public Relations Strategies

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR (www.catapultpr-ir.com), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced its 23rd anniversary. Catapult provides strategic public relations programs and narrative services to B2B tech firms around the world and helps clients generate awareness and lead market positions, especially within the software delivery space.

"We are excited to enter our 23rd year serving the B2B tech community, and we are especially proud of our impact on companies in software delivery, DevOps, Cloud, and Kubernetes," said Terri Douglas, co-founder and principal at Catapult PR. "Throughout our tenure, we've learned the importance of delivering high-value services to clients. By honoring these practices for 23 years, we've helped dozens of companies stand out, and generate awareness and recognition from important industry stakeholders."

Since launching in 1999, Catapult PR has helped B2B technology companies stand out and lead markets through its narrative-driven PR strategy. In addition to core PR services, Catapult PR created an entirely new approach to positioning and messaging called Strategic Narrative Marketing. Its Strategic Narrative Marketing practice helps companies across the globe become industry drivers by developing and executing a narrative-driven strategy to company messaging and category development.

Catapult has deep industry knowledge of the B2B enterprise software industry and has played an integral role in dozens of companies' journeys to category and industry leadership. This highly strategic approach to public relations helps position organizations at the forefront of their industries and catches the attention of potential investors and customers. Catapult offers a blend of media relations, content marketing, social media and thought leadership that delivers results that impact clients' greatest organizational goals.

To learn more about Catapult's services please contact: gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

For more information on Catapult, visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com.

Media Contact:

Christin Jeffers

cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Catapult PR-IR