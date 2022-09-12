Blackbaud Recognized as One of the Best Companies for Remote Workers by Quartz

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has been named to Quartz's ranking of the Best Companies for Remote Workers 2022. Blackbaud is one of the top 20 large companies that made the list and is the largest company on the list.

"Blackbaud officially transitioned to a remote-first workforce approach in November 2021, so we are thrilled to receive this recognition ahead of our one-year mark," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Together, with our customers, the work we do impacts millions of lives. That's why we work so hard, and why it's so important to us that our culture is one that promotes success for all."

"Companies at the vanguard of remote work helped show everyone else how to do it. Now we are seeing their best practices replicated across industries, at companies of all sizes," said Quartz executive editor Heather Landy. "The companies on our ranking are putting their remote policies to use as a recruiting and retention play, as a tool for diversifying their talent pool, and as a performance strategy. Our second annual ranking honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in ensuring that their remote workers have the tools they need, from technology stipends to wellness perks, to do their jobs effectively."

Blackbaud's remote-first workplace culture is focused on:

Enabling people who want to drive impact for social good, alongside colleagues and customers who are working together to build a better world

Encouraging the continuous ability to learn, evolve and grow, whether that's taking on new challenges, exploring opportunities or gaining skills, regardless of location

Embracing diverse perspectives and experiences that help the company deliver all it can for its customers

Supporting employees' personal and professional wellbeing, providing the flexibility and resources people need to attend to the things that matter most to them

Over the past year, Blackbaud has also been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers by Forbes, and one of America's Best Employers by State by Forbes.

Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers, now in its second year, is an opt-in global ranking to recognize employers that are setting the standard for distributed work. The list is determined by employer and employee surveys conducted by the Best Companies Group, with program advisory partner Doist. Employee survey participation is optional and confidential.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Quartz Media

Quartz is a digitally native news organization with a mission to make business better. Our journalists around the world specialize in analysis of the global economy for an audience of purpose-driven professionals. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive. Quartz is the top business publication for global executives ages 25-45, and we have been a pioneer in premium, mobile-first, native advertising experiences since our founding in 2012.

