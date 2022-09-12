Braxia Scientific Launches KetaMD in Florida; First Patients Complete Initial Virtual Ketamine Treatments At-Home

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company") (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has successfully launched KetaMD in Florida. KetaMD onboarded new patients and completed initial ketamine treatments. Eligible patients, as determined by one of KetaMD's licensed Florida healthcare practitioners, received medically supervised treatments, guided virtually by registered nurses with mental health expertise, while in the comfort of their home.

Braxia Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Braxia Scientific Corp.) (PRNewswire)

KetaMD, Inc. ("KetaMD"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Braxia Scientific, is an innovative end-to-end telemedicine platform, that provides access to safe, affordable, reliable and potentially life-changing at-home ketamine treatments for people suffering from mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In multiple studies, ketamine has also been shown to have rapid and persistent benefits for acute care in suicidal patients who often suffer from mental health challenges. As National Suicide Awareness month kicks off, KetaMD has ramped up operations and session availability to provide additional support to Florida residents in need of treatment.

Dr. Roger McIntyre commented, "We are incredibly proud to have treated our first patients in the U.S. through our KetaMD platform. KetaMD solves considerable issues by increasing access to innovative ketamine treatments for patients suffering from mental health disorders who don't live close to a care provider, have difficulty accessing care, or are unable to go to the doctor because of circumstances like COVID-19."

Warren Gumpel, CEO of KetaMD commented, "We started building the model for KetaMD more than five years ago with the goal of deploying the latest technology to improve people's lives and to empower those living with depression and other mental health conditions to take steps necessary to seek and receive safe, high quality, affordable, reliable care. We are working on scaling KetaMD beyond Florida across the U.S. opening up the opportunity for people to receive care anytime, from the comfort of their own homes."

For those interested in qualifying for KetaMD are encouraged to visit www.KetaMD.com.

About KetaMD

KetaMD is a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform providing affordable and potentially life-changing at-home medical ketamine treatments. Prescribed by medical professionals and guided by registered nurses via our secure platform, KetaMD is a safe and effective alternative for the millions of adults that currently rely on conventional mental health treatments to relieve depression, anxiety, and related mental health challenges. Our mission is to make this treatment safely accessible to those who need it across the United States. Through KetaMD's program, adults who receive a qualifying diagnosis from one of our licensed medical prescribers may participate in our fully virtual program. For more information, visit www.ketamd.com.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for people with depression and related disorders. Braxia also launched its U.S. based end-to-end telemedicine platform KetaMD utilizing leading technology to provide access to safe, affordable, and potentially life-changing at-home ketamine treatments for people living with depression and related mental health conditions. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based disorders, such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatments in-person and virtually for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Braxia Health (formerly the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc.), operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"

Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the intended promise of ketamine-based treatments for depression, the potential for ketamine or other psychedelics to treat other mental health conditions, the integration plans for Braxia and KetaMD, the intention to conduct further clinical trials, the expected growth of at-home telemedicine, the expected benefit and synergies of Braxia and KetaMD and the expectation to expand to areas other than Florida. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine, psilocybin and other psychedelics to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws. Ketamine and psilocybin are currently Schedule I and Schedule III controlled substances, respectively, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, S.C. 1996, c. 19 (the "CDSA") and it is a criminal offence to possess such substances under the CDSA without a prescription or a legal exemption. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication, however ketamine is a legally permissible medication for the treatment of certain psychological conditions. It is illegal to possess such substances in Canada without a prescription.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021 and its most recent MD&A, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Website: www.braxiascientific.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Braxia Scientific Corp.