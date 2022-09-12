MountainWest Capital Network Announces 2022 Utah 100 Honorees

Group releases alpha list of the fastest growing companies in Utah, rankings to be announced at the Utah 100 awards event on October 17th
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today introduced the 2022 Utah 100, its annual alpha list of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN announced the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
MWCN's list of the Utah 100 winning companies, including the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees, are featured in alphabetical order below. MWCN will present its ranked list during the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 17, 2022 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.
"The companies we recognize through the Utah 100 are representative of the amazing opportunities and wide open potential we see here in the Beehive State," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the midst of challenging national economic circumstances, we have businesses in Utah thriving, innovating and finding ways to deliver value to their customers."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. This year's event will feature a keynote address from Tiffany Peterson, a popular speaker and international success coach who works with individuals, teams and audiences to create thriving personal lives and successful business results. Her podcast ranks in the top 1% globally.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2021, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2022 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 17, 2022):
1 Source Business Solutions
Abode Luxury Rentals
Alpha Warranty Services
American Eagle Ready Mix Utah, LLC
Aptive Environmental
AutoSavvy
Beauty Industry Group
Big Deal Outlet
Bike Peddler
Black Rifle Coffee Company
Blue Raven Solar
Bucked Up
Buy Box Experts
Campman
Capita Financial Network
CB SkyShare
Christensen Arms
Cidi Labs
Claravine, Inc.
Clarus Corporation
Clean Simple Eats, LLC
Coconu
Comma Copywriters
Complete Recovery Corporation
Conductive Group
Conservice
Coreform LLC
Cotopaxi
Denik
Dental Intelligence
Design Imaging
Disruptive Advertising
Domo, Inc.
eAssist Dental Solutions
ELB Learning
eLuma
Enso Rings
Evolved Commerce
Executech
Ezarc Welding, Inc.
Filevine
FireFly Automatix, Inc.
FirstMile
Five Star Franchising
Flex Fleet Rental
Foursight Capital
Freeus, LLC
Goal Zero
Health Catalyst
Huge Brands
HydroJug
Innovecture
Inside Real Estate
Intermountain Nutrition
International Products Group
J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
JobNimbus
KURU Footwear
Legacy RV Center
Legacy Tree Genealogists
Lendio
Lifevantage Corporation
Lion Energy LLC
Little Road Co.
LoanPro
Lucid Software
Made By Mary, LLC
Max Connect Digital
Motivosity
Namify, LLC
Nature's Sunshine Products
ObservePoint
Olympus Wealth Management
OptConnect
Pit Viper
Prestman Auto
ProdataKey
Qnergy
Redlist
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
Security National Financial
SilverOnyx LLC
Squeeze
Strike Visuals
Strong Connexions
Strut
Tech9
Telarus
Teton Sports
Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc.
Universal Accounting Center
Usana Health Sciences
Varex Imaging
VLCM
Weave
Western Peaks Logistics
Whistic
York Howell & Guymon
Zamp HR
Zonos
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Extra Space Storage, Inc.
G&A Partners
HealthEquity
Layton Construction
Merit Medical
Nu Skin
Overstock
Pattern
PCF Insurance Services
Pluralsight
Purple Innovation, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse
Young Automotive Group
Zions Bancorporation
Zyia Active
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
&Collar
AZOVA
Bacon Work
Baltic Born (Three Lilies Inc.)
Brandless
Emmersion
Gabb Wireless
HeroDevs, LLC
Kenect
Kizik
Lumio
Mixhers
OSH Cut
Pure Healthcare
Zartico
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
