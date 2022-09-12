SuperCom to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi will present a corporate overview at the three-day H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is a hybrid conference being held both virtually and in New York City on September 12-14, 2022.

SuperCom's CEO will host one-on-one and virtual meetings on September 12 and 13th. The Company's presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 12, 2022. Investors who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with SuperCom's management, please register on the following link www.hcwevents.com/annualconference. The presentation will also be posted on SuperCom's website www.supercom.com

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

