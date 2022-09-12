Tooth Brush for industrial band saws now available from Morse

Magnetic chip brush assembly keeps tooth gullets clean for optimal cutting results

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The M. K. Morse Company has released the Tooth Brush, a magnetic chip brush that helps to ensure optimal cutting conditions when using an industrial band saw blade.

The Tooth Brush from The M. K. Morse Company (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending design features 11 brush configurations to fit virtually every saw on the market and efficiently clear chips from blade teeth gullets.

Made with a long-lasting brass brush, the Tooth Brush is built for durability and easy to install on all machines. It is a convenient, affordable option to replace expensive and inflexible OEM brushes.

The assembly includes a 4" 300-micron brass brush, two 50 lb. magnets with anti-skid covers, and a pack of hardware – bolts, nuts, washers, and a sleeve.

About The M. K. Morse Company

For more than 50 years, The M. K. Morse Company has been manufacturing a wide range of innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in providing solutions for our customers. We are inspired by the belief that there is always a better way to cut and our team of engineers create and translate innovative ideas into advantaged solutions that deliver the best value for our end users. Available in more than 70 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

The Tooth Brush from The M. K. Morse Company (PRNewswire)

The Tooth Brush from The M. K. Morse Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The M K Morse Company