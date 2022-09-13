Allied Industrial Partners-Backed CES Power Acquires Brickworks

Acquisition will expand CES' tech-enabled service offering by adding GIS and smart mapping services and assisting customers with achieving their sustainability goals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power LLC ("CES Power"), a leading global provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment backed by industrial-focused private equity firm Allied Industrial Partners ("AIP"), today announced that it has acquired Brickworks ("Brickworks"), one of the leading providers of smart mapping software, Geographic Information System ("GIS") services and zero-emissions infrastructure to the entertainment industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Sam Simmons and Peter Winer, Brickworks has developed site plans and design services for over 150 music festivals, live events, and related projects. Brickworks' proprietary software turns CAD site plans into online and interactive smart maps, enabling telemetry and real-time location data to be used as the backbone for site operations and providing real-time data to live event planners. Brickworks' unified dashboard aims to enhance operational oversight by integrating dynamic data feeds such as security cameras, heavy equipment locations, and severe weather alerts on top of a CAD site plan unique to each live event.

"The addition of Brickworks will enhance our ability to offer tech-enabled services to our customers while assisting them with tracking and monitoring emissions in order to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their sustainability goals," said Greg Landa, CEO of CES Power. "Brickworks' proprietary software will also allow us to apply real-time telematics to our power and HVAC assets, enhance our onsite capabilities and provide customers with more real-time visibility into event operations."

"I have admired CES Power as a leader within the entertainment industry and look forward to working with the team in expanding the capabilities of Brickwork to enhance customer experiences," said Sam Simmons, Brickworks' CEO who will join CES Power as Chief Technology Officer in conjunction with the transaction. "CES Power's mission critical service offering, stellar reputation, and substantial asset base make it the right partner for deploying and enhancing our technology."

Mr. Winer will continue on as a consultant to the company to further enhance Brickworks' development. A 25+ year technology-industry veteran, Mr. Winer has significant experience engineering and commercializing new technology including developing software licensed to Apple.

CES Power, which was acquired by AIP in June 2021, will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest. The Brickworks acquisition represents CES Power's third acquisition, following the company's previously announced acquisitions of Florida-based Production Power in December 2021 and California-based West Coast Cinema in March 2022.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sam and Peter and believe they will be great additions to the CES team," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at AIP. "The application of telematics will allow CES and its customers to have greater visibility, transparency, and control over their events and will be instrumental in assisting with their mission to be more sustainable."

About CES Power LLC

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. The Company offers a full range of technology driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com and www.brickworksllc.co.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a lower and middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, which allows the firm to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

