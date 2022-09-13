Barracuda helps customers accelerate their digital business transformation with Cybersecurity and Data Protection solutions

At Secured.22 Customer Conference Barracuda showcases innovations in Email Protection, Zero Trust Access, and Managed XDR

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.22 Conference -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, coming off its recent in person customer event, TechSummit22, kicks off Secured.22, the company's annual, virtual worldwide customer conference, with several product announcements. New capabilities protect against persistent and evolving threats like ransomware, and help customers solve complex digital business transformation challenges in the areas of Email Protection, Zero Trust Access, Managed XDR, and Data Protection.

Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference presents technical security scenarios that teach practitioners how to identify, prevent, recover, and respond quickly to cybersecurity attacks. Each scenario includes multiple sessions that cover the type of attack and why it happens, how it happens, and how to optimally use Barracuda products in preparation for and in response to the attack.

"At Secured.22, we're sharing with our customers pragmatic security advice on how to protect their organizations in various technical scenarios, ranging from recovery from new ransomware variants to a day in the life of our Security Operations Center," said Brian Babineau, Chief Customer Officer at Barracuda.

Alongside the conference, Barracuda is announcing several product innovations that help customers stay protected against the most frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks. Today's announcements include:

Zero Trust Access : as part of Barracuda's SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work. as part of Barracuda's SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work.

Email Protection : now with Zero Trust Access, Barracuda Email Protection hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access the right resources. now with Zero Trust Access, Barracuda Email Protection hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access the right resources.

XDR : now integrated with Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, MSPs can gain visibility and insights by offering 24x7 SOC services, and increase efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining management of their customers' environments. now integrated with Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, MSPs can gain visibility and insights by offering 24x7 SOC services, and increase efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining management of their customers' environments.

Data Protection: now available, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is transactable in Azure Marketplace. Barracuda's Data Protection business momentum was boosted by the growth in its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365. now available, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is transactable in Azure Marketplace. Barracuda's Data Protection business momentum was boosted by the growth in its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365.

"Our conference spans IT security scenarios that cannot go ignored," said Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda. "The announcements we've made today provide a broad set of capabilities across our email protection, Zero Trust, and XDR platforms to help customers proactively protect their businesses in today's increasingly complex threat landscape while also helping to maintain user productivity."

About Barracuda Secured.22

Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference, happening this week September 13 and 14, is the company's annual global virtual conference for Barracuda customers. Barracuda Secured.22 is an informative event covering technical security scenarios that enable practitioners to identify, prevent, recover, and respond quickly to cyber security attacks. For more information, please visit: https://barracuda.events/secured.22/.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

