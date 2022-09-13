FETV ACHIEVES HIGHEST MONTHLY RATINGS IN HISTORY OF THE NETWORK

Network Breaks Audience Records Set in June

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today that August 2022 marks the network's highest monthly ratings ever, according to C3 ratings released by Nielsen Media Research, topping records set only two months ago in June.

"FETV's record ratings in August continue our forward momentum," said Drew Sumrall, President and CEO of FETV. "As we head into fourth quarter with fresh programming and additional distribution, we are confident in our ability to deliver even more record viewership."

FETV's August highlights include:

Highest monthly average ever in Total Day with Total Audience, Households, Adults 25-54, and Adults 35-64.

Highest monthly average ever in Prime with Adults 25-54 and Adults 35-64.

60 consecutive weeks of year-over-year growth in Total Day with Total Audience.

For the month of August, FETV ranked #41 in Total Day with Households among ad-supported cable networks and #35 in Prime with Households.

FETV's record-breaking ratings have been driven by a recent launch in 11 million households with the nation's largest cable provider, along with popular programming events such as the "Summer of Suspense Perry Mason TV Movies" airing every weekend this summer. This fall, the network welcomes Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman to the lineup, as well as the Gunsmoke Movie Collection.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on Dish Network, Frndly TV, Altafiber and Evoca. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Source: Nielsen NTI (NPOWER), Nielsen Calendar, C3 Impressions, full details available upon request.

