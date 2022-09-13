Future Technologies Partners with Sitetracker to offer Digital Asset Management as a Service for Private Networks

New partnership provides Fortune 5000 and DoD customers with complete asset and

deployment management solution for indoor and outdoor private networks

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC, (Future Technologies), a lead system integrator focused on Industry 4.0 and Mission Critical solutions, and Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, today announced a partnership that will enable Future Technologies' private network customers (Private 4G/5G, Fiber, IoT, Fixed Wireless, Edge Computing) to have the insights, efficiencies, and competitive advantages of Sitetracker included in their Digital Asset Management as a Service solution.

"Our customers are Fortune 50 to Fortune 5000 and the US Department of Defense customers deploying private networks for mission critical and Industry 4.0 applications, so our solutions need to be cutting-edge, reliable, and secure," said Peter Cappiello, CEO, Future Technologies. "With Sitetracker, we have a more robust and complete Private Network Digital Asset Management solution, giving customers even better data, planning, and insights into their productions."

Future Technologies' Digital Asset Management solution is an extension of Future Technologies project-based services offering the company have been delivering the past 22 years. In these customer engagements, Future Technologies provides end-to-end solutions through Use Case definition & solution, Site Audits, Network Design, RF Design, Tower Mapping, Structural Analysis, Construction Drawings, Regulatory Review, Environmental Services, Zoning & Permitting, Deployment and Maintenance. Through this partnership with Sitetracker, Future Technologies has curated the Sitetracker platform to be a single pane of glass for their private network clients to efficiently manage their digital transformation of their Network (Wired & Wireless), Edge Computing, Vertical Assets (Towers, Poles, Rooftops) and IoT devices (Sensors, Access Control, Cameras).

This Digital Asset Management solution is already being implemented for a Large Fortune 150 Energy Customer for a digital oil field private network deployment (Fiber, CBRS, Fixed Wireless, IoT), as well as a US Department of Defense customer for Private Cellular Network (4G/5G) production deployment. Future Technologies and Sitetracker anticipate quickly expanding this digital asset management solution to their over 180 existing private network clients across vertical markets including Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, Logistics, Rail, Utility, and the Department of Defense. According to research from IDC, worldwide private LTE/5G wireless infrastructure revenues will reach $8.3 billion by 2026, and the market is expected to achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% over the 2022-2026 forecast period.

"Future Technologies' focuses on solving client problems with an emphasis on use case development for each customer and provides them a tailored, intelligent approach to private networks to activate these solutions, and now with Sitetracker, each customer's use case solutions can be further dissected, strategized, managed, and deployed," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. "By our two companies partnering, customers get a best-of-breed managed service that will offer them unparalleled value across their entire production cycle. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with Future Technologies and their customers."

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC, is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, utility, oil & gas, manufacturing and transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. www.futuretechllc.com

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and ChargePoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/.

