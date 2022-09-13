Gato Investments LP, A Portfolio Investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., Completes Acquisition of Hemisphere Media Group

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gato Investments LP ("Gato"), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"), and Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), a leading pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with prominent broadcast, cable television and digital content platforms, today announced the completion of Gato's acquisition of Hemisphere. The transaction was previously announced on May 9, 2022, and approved by Hemisphere's stockholders at the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on September 8, 2022.

Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Hemisphere stockholders will receive $7.00 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock. Hemisphere's common stock has ceased trading and will be delisted from the Nasdaq stock market.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is a pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television, streaming and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, the leading Spanish-language subscription streaming service in the U.S., a Spanish-language content distribution company and has an ownership interest in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia.

About Searchlight

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with over $10 billion in assets under management and offices in New York, London and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

