InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable Design for Work Gloves (FED-2407)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a newly designed pair of work gloves that can be used even when their palm sides become worn," said an inventor, from Wapato, Wash., "so I invented the DOUBLE FACED WORK GLOVE. My design would offer a durable and cost-effective option for anyone who utilizes work gloves."

The patent-pending invention provides a durable design for work gloves. In doing so, it offers continued use even when the gloves become worn. As a result, it helps to extend the life of the gloves and it eliminates the need to immediately discard and purchase a replacement pair. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for laborers, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, gardeners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2407, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

