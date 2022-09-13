InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Map Auto Body Damage (FMB-128)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an auto body worker and it can be difficult to evaluate the extent of body panel damage. I thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the CYCLE TIME LASER. My design would take the guesswork out of determining the necessary repairs, costs and time."

The invention provides an effective way to map auto body damage. In doing so, it can be used to determine the extent of harm to a door, fender or other panel. It also enables the technician to find hidden damage. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for auto body technicians and repair shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

