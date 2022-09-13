SIGULER GUFF TEAMS UP WITH EPAM TO SUPPORT UKRAINE

-- Siguler Guff makes significant donation to the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund to provide critical resources and medical care to Ukrainians --

-- Separately, Siguler Guff donates humanitarian aid to local hospital in Odesa --

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP, a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm with approximately $17 billion of assets under management, today announced that it has teamed up with EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, and has made a significant donation to Ukraine through the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund. The funds will provide critical resources and medical care to Ukrainians affected by the tragic war and ongoing crisis in that nation. In addition to the Firm's contribution, Siguler Guff has also committed to matching any donations to the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund made by the Firm's employees and limited partners.

Siguler Guff Logo (PRNewswire)

Established by EPAM Systems, Inc., the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund supports organizations that provide critical medical supplies, safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, transport to safe areas, counseling and other humanitarian assistance to those affected by the war.

Separately, Siguler Guff announced that it has made a meaningful donation to Into-Sana Hospital, located in Odesa, an 80-bed facility that treats local citizens on a private basis. More recently, the hospital has been treating displaced persons from war-affected regions of Ukraine and has given up one-third of its ambulance capacity to the Ukraine Defense force. All donated funds will go directly towards necessary expenses and humanitarian purposes: medical supplies, emergency procedures for those who cannot afford them and salaries for doctors and staff who have been working there without pay since the beginning of the war.

Siguler Guff has been an investor in the Ukraine region for years, specifically through EPAM Systems, Inc., GlobalLogic Inc. and other IT sector investments, and has helped to create tens of thousands of Ukrainian jobs. The Firm said it will continue to provide meaningful support for Ukrainian humanitarian causes and organizations.

"We appreciate the support of the Siguler Guff team and their generous contribution to the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM. "Our hearts continue to be with Ukraine, our Ukrainian colleagues and their families, and the Ukrainian people."

Drew Guff, Managing Director and Founding Partner of Siguler Guff, said, "As a long-time partner of EPAM, we have a deep personal connection to the people of Ukraine and remain committed to supporting our colleagues and friends on the ground with critical resources. From the onset, EPAM has been taking every action possible to help employees and their families in Ukraine. Through the EPAM Ukrainian Assistance Fund, we're proud to further this commitment by helping those most vulnerable."

To learn more about the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund and how to donate, click here: www.epam.com/support-ukraine-donation.

About Siguler Guff:

Siguler Guff is a leading global multi-strategy private markets investment firm, which together with its affiliates, has approximately $17 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2022, and over 25 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include opportunistic and private credit, small business private equity, distressed real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds and customized separate accounts. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, London, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Houston, TX. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

Contacts for Siguler Guff:

Jeffrey Taufield / Daniel Yunger

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siguler Guff