TCL reinforces its green commitments with the launch of #TCLGreen

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, has launched the #TCLGreen campaign to showcase its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey, starting from a launch event in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the premier global media and entertainment company, in Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy.

The #TCLGreen campaign is a global initiative by TCL to inspire greatness and create a greener planet for all. Apart from co-hosting the launch event, Warner Bros. Discovery has documented the making of the #TCLGreen ideology in a visually stunning film.

Starting from the event, the tagline #TCLGreen has been applied globally to help amplify the significance of sustainability efforts to local and global communities.

The #TCLGreen Campaign launch event in Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy (PRNewswire)

TCLGreen: An artistic way to launch #TCLGreen

At the campaign launch event on the 10th of September, TCL profiled Kevin Chu, the artist and a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects, to present a ground-breaking sustainable metaphysical art installation called TCLGreen to tell TCL's ESG story in a creative manner.

Fusing sustainable physical art, interactive art and metaverse art into one, TCLGreen uses over 1,000 upcycled and discarded electronic circuit boards supplied by TCL as cladding materials and is presented in the form of digital grass blades.

The art installation integrates an artificial intelligence system so that audiences can experience it in all shapes and forms in a projected space with VR goggles. In addition, by leveraging the photovoltaic panels provided by a TCL partner, TCLGreen can turn outdoor directional lighting collected in the daytime into light sources at night.

The mayor of Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Mario Nunges, attended the event to celebrate the debut of TCLGreen. After the event, TCLGreen will be available to the public in Roseto to inspire more people to make a positive change to the environment.

Roseto is a small coastal town in central Italy with many national park nature attractions. It has adopted sustainability practices in many aspects of the town development, which makes it a perfect location for TCLGreen.

TCLGreen: a ground-breaking sustainable metaphysical art installation made of upcycled and discarded TCL electronic circuit boards (PRNewswire)

TCL is building a greener future

"The #TCLGreen campaign is a significant milestone in our ESG journey," said Tiago Abreu, Head of X-Lab Home Eco at Design and Innovation Center, TCL. "We are delighted to work with Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the most iconic brands in media, to expand this positive impact and help inspire more people to make the change that is needed now."

As a responsible corporate citizen, TCL has integrated the #TCLGreen concept into all aspects of its business, from building green factories, delivering green products, embracing green industries, to optimizing its green industry chain.

TCL adheres to green manufacturing processes throughout its entire production and operation process cycles. It has established Procedures for Air Pollution Control Management, Noise Pollution Control Management, Solid Waste Management, and Energy Resource Consumption Management adhering to ISO50001 energy management and ISO14064 greenhouse gas management systems.

TCL is dedicated to delivering green products to customers through technological innovation. TCL's 23.8-inch FHD display achieved energy consumption reduction of 45% compared with conventional products.

As an example of embracing green industries, TCL Technology reduced energy consumption by more than 2.7 billion kWh and saved a total of 45.33 million cubic meters of water in 2021, by leveraging innovative solutions, such as the installation of rooftop photovoltaic panels and pure recycling water systems.

TCL continues to optimize its green industry chain covering procurement, logistics, warehousing and financing, by working with its partners and suppliers. In 2021, TCL Technology established a new green supply chain financing model integrating carbon accounting to transform its supply chain and meet low-carbon commitments.

In Europe, TCL is a supporting mobile brand of the pan-industry Eco Rating labelling scheme, a stringent eco-rating evaluation system that covers user requirements, expectations, and regulations, from the sourcing of raw and packaging materials, manufacturing, and the recyclability of these elements, to promote a circular economy that closes the loop.

In the U.S., TCL has worked in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), state agencies and local communities to advance recycling and education programs since 2019. The TCL Take-Back Tour, a series of drive-through recycling events, offers residents free recycling solutions for electronics in underserved areas. The program has become a model in the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic and earned TCL the first Special Sustainability Leadership Award in 2021, presented by EPA.

In the North America market, TCL recycles more than 30 million pounds (about 13.6 million kg) of electronics per year, and today it is recycling the equivalent of one TCL television every 10 seconds.

With innovative technology and clean energy solutions, TCL aims to embrace the path of sustainable development and further strengthen its commitment to creating a greener future for all.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to 'Inspire Greatness'. As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL Group