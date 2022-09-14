Copado Launches the Quality Integration Framework to Deepen CI/CD and AI-Driven Testing Capabilities within Its DevOps Platform

Copado's Fall 22 release delivers Continuous Quality by embedding end-to-end testing, security and compliance into CI/CD pipelines

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the global leader in low-code DevOps, today launched its Quality Integration Framework which integrates AI-driven Robotic Testing and CI/CD within its DevOps platform for Salesforce . Designed for the new breed of non-technical and technical low-code delivery teams, Copado's Fall 22 release enables customers to integrate continuous quality into every branch of code deployed. One of the first companies to achieve this milestone, Copado ensures quality, security and compliance across every step of the software development lifecycle.

More than 150,000 businesses, including 90% of the Fortune 500, rely on Salesforce to build their digital business. Applications built on the Salesforce platform are becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex. Yet rigorous, integrated and automated testing has not yet become commonplace: 84% of Salesforce teams report they are still relying on manual testing and most Salesforce teams lack the resources to test every change before deployment to production. At the same time, finding quality issues later in the release cycle is 640x more expensive .

"In order to achieve continuous quality, testing has to be accessible to both citizen and professional testers," said David Brooks, Senior Vice President of Products at Copado. "Copado has introduced a new click-based test creation and editing capabilities to improve collaboration across delivery teams. Businesses should shift-left and shift-right on testing to improve efficiency and achieve speed, security and quality."

In Forrester's Continuous Automation Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2022 report , Diego Lo Giudice wrote, "Software testing can't be an afterthought or a special event that happens once a quarter after a week-long integration. Enterprises recognize that the longer a defect lives, the more expensive the fix becomes. All forms of testing must be part of the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and 'shifted left' as early in the lifecycle as possible in order to identify and eliminate bugs before the overheads increase."

The Fall 22 release empowers citizen and technical testers to work collaboratively through a low-code platform. It offers a new Flow Editor so citizen testers can easily build regression and end-to-end test suites visually through a drag-and-drop interface. Teams can feel confident that tests are always up to date by leveraging AI-assisted test authoring with smart predictions and self-healing capabilities. Regardless of a user's skill level, they now have the flexibility to choose their preferred authoring mode all-in-one package that integrates tightly with Copado CI/CD pipelines.

Tests are viewable in the Copado Quality Integration Framework, giving customers a user-story centric view of the tests, quality gates, policies, security and compliance rules in the same place CI/CD pipelines are managed. This unique ability to centrally manage quality from the perspective of the pipeline gives Salesforce development teams unmatched visibility and control. The Copado Quality Integration Framework also enables customers to integrate any testing, security or compliance tool in the wider DevOps ecosystem into their pipeline.

"We needed to scale our Salesforce development and introduce structured, auditable processes for SOX compliance," said Derek Nelson, Lead Salesforce Administrator at Weave. "Copado gave us that scalability and structure, delivering great results. We used to dread deployment day but with Copado, it's stress-free. It's so easy that anybody can use it — even if they can't code. We just press a button, and if there's an issue, we can easily go back to our user stories to troubleshoot the problem. Now, we get to go home on time."

At Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco , Copado will demonstrate key features of Fall 22 and show how Copado is redefining the standard of DevOps for Salesforce in booth 1300. Book a meeting here: https://www.copado.com/copado-at-dreamforce-22 . Learn more about all the new innovations by visiting the Fall '22 Release Hub .

Copado is redefining how to achieve success with enterprise SaaS and low-code platforms with its data-driven approach to delivering faster, higher quality releases and improving trust across customer transformation projects. Organizations that implement DevOps and automated testing best practices have been shown to deploy more often, fail less often and recover faster. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Copado found that a composite organization comprised of interviewees with customers with experience using Copado delivered 20x shorter lead times, 10x faster recovery times, 4x reduction in change fail rate and 5-7% higher productivity. Further, organizations using Copado's DevOps platform can achieve $4.5 million in value and an ROI of 307% over three years with payback in less than 6 months.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates multi-cloud, enterprise deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,000 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

