PointsBet Lays Claim To The Throne With New Ad To Kick Off "Do It Live" Campaign

Sportsbook's original ad was deemed too edgy for broadcast, but can be viewed on PointsBet's social channels

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, the leader in live betting, today debuted a new ad spot as part of its "Do It Live" campaign to celebrate the start of the 2022 NFL season, but the original ad won't be airing on TV anytime soon.

The new 30-second spot, playfully named "Sanctuary," demonstrates the brilliant simplicity of the PointsBet app and its market-leading live betting capabilities within the context of a morning ritual most people can relate to. However, the initial cut of the ad was deemed too edgy for broadcast.

"When thinking through how to bring to life our "Do It Live" campaign, we wanted to place an increased emphasis on the fact that betting is done in the most casual settings, like while on the toilet," said Josh Powell, Director of Brand at PointsBet. "We view the bathroom as the ultimate sanctuary where plenty of people leave the world behind, get out their phone, and use the PointsBet app. While our original creative vision was a bit out of the box for broadcast, at the end of the day, whether you want to admit it or not, loads of us have enjoyed the thrill of a cash out while being king – or queen – of the porcelain."

With no interruptions, cutaways, or gimmicks, the ad dispenses with the usual tropes of sports-betting advertising and highlights the quality of the PointsBet experience in a relatable way by capturing real moments.

The original bathroom-centric ad will only be able to be viewed on PointsBet's YouTube channel, social platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, and via the PointsBet app.

The approved ad will air across NBC's local and regional networks, including TV spots in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, and digital ads will be available across NBC properties in key markets. Additional ads will be rolled out in the coming months to accompany this initial spot.

