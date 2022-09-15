EMERGE EDUCATION AND CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY CHICAGO SIGN RENEWED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO CONTINUE OFFERING STUDENTS HIGH-QUALITY MASTER'S AND DOCTORATE DEGREE PROGRAMS

Online Degree Programs Continue to Gain Recognition and Popularity with Professionals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Education, one of the nation's premier marketing and recruiting firms for higher-educational institutions, and Concordia University Chicago (CUC) extended their working relationship with a renewed partnership agreement. Partnering since 2015, these two organizations have enrolled more than 1,500 students in top-ranked master's and doctorate degree programs.

"The last few years have proven to be difficult for many private institutions due to a myriad of factors, including changes to modality, obstacles in how students are marketed to (with respect to privacy), as well as post-COVID related challenges," said James M. Hunter, PhD and CEO of Emerge Education. "We are proud to work alongside clients like Concordia-Chicago to help them market the exceptional online degree programs they continue to offer to working professionals. We are grateful for the confidence their team has in us."

Through the renewed contract, Emerge Education will continue to market and provide recruitment services for several of Concordia-Chicago's online master's and doctorate degree programs aimed at working adults. The programs consist of an MBA, which allows students to specialize in one of eight concentrations; a master's and PhD/EdD in Organizational Leadership; a Doctorate in Business Administration, and a CSBO Management Endorsement.

"Our partnership with Emerge Education is a testament to Concordia-Chicago's tireless commitment and mission to deliver high-quality, online degrees to adult learners," said Dr. Kathryn Wozniak, Assistant Provost for Innovation & Strategic Partnerships. "By continuing our work together, we are fulfilling the needs of working professionals as they advance in their careers."

Dr. Hunter added, "Enrollment in online degree programs continues to gain momentum nationally. This renewed contract is a perfect example of the industry growth, as well as the prominence of Emerge Education and Concordia University Chicago in higher education."

Emerge Education, LLC.

Emerge Education is one of the nation's leading marketing and recruiting firms for higher-educational institutions. The Emerge Education team combines decades of higher education experience and strives to always maintain the integrity and quality of its partners' academic reputation and brand. The firm collaborates with its partners by investing its own capital and service resources to support lead generation, marketing, and recruiting, allowing its partners to focus on what they do best: educating students. For more information about Emerge Education and its innovative approach visit www.emergeedu.com.

Concordia University Chicago

Concordia University Chicago (CUC) is a Lutheran university—a place where the Gospel lives and forms students, a place where students engage important questions and Truth, and a place where students discover their vocations. As a private, liberal-arts based university, CUC's vibrant, engaging academic community is designed to help students reach their full potential. The University offers more than 110 areas of study in small classes taught by professors who are passionate about teaching and student success. All undergraduate and graduate degrees are fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

Concordia-Chicago's faithfulness to its Lutheran identity, commitment to vocation and dedication to providing a transformational education within the context of high-quality academic programs, along with its close proximity to the city of Chicago, all combine to make CUC an ideal destination for students locally, nationally and from around the world. Learn more about CUC's commitment to higher education rooted in the Gospel at CUChicago.edu.

