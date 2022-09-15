EXPEDIA INVITES FANS TO "TRAVEL LIKE MEMO" TO BELOVED GOALIE'S HOMETOWN OF MEXICO CITY

Two Travelers Will Be Chosen to Experience Memo Ochoa's Curated Itinerary and Meet Their Idol

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia® announced "Travel like Memo," a partnership with Mexican professional soccer goalie Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa that celebrates Memo's vibrant hometown of Mexico City. Through a curated itinerary, Ochoa and Expedia highlight the goalie's favorite spots, from where to eat stuffed churros in Coyoacán to finding the best city views at the St. Regis Hotel. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a travel experience from Expedia to Mexico City and a meet-and-greet with the soccer star.

(PRNewswire)

"I started playing soccer when I was ten years old, and since then I've been traveling the world. Traveling is part of my profession," said Ochoa. "I am proud to help Expedia introduce Mexico City to more people, to let travelers in on the secrets of the city that make it special and make it my home."

Ochoa's "Travel like Memo" itinerary, created in partnership with Expedia, includes:

Mexico City : San - Tō Favorite restaurant in

Mexico City that no one knows about: Mizrahi Asador SAMARA Favorite spot inthat no one knows about:

Tortas Don Polo A restaurant or a place that has a special place in his heart:

Mexico City : Remolkito The best tacos in

Mexico City : St. Regis Hotel Mexico City The place with the best view of

Favorite place to go with his family: Churros Rellenos in Coyoacán

The one place he'd take someone who's never been to Mexico City : Coyoacán

Best spot to watch a match when he's not playing: Estadio Azteca

"We are always looking for ways to authentically engage with travelers and create memorable, exclusive travel experiences, and working with Memo to highlight his favorite spots brings that extra magic and inspiration when planning a trip to Mexico City," said Lauri Metrose, senior vice president of global PR and social media, Expedia Brands. "We couldn't be happier to partner with Memo, who embodies our 'Made to Travel' philosophy, to show off his hometown and the places most meaningful to him."

As part of the campaign, Expedia will take two winners to Mexico City so they can "Travel like Memo" and meet their idol in person. The giveaway will kick off on Sept. 20. Fans can enter to win by engaging with the contest post on Expedia's Instagram channel.

To view the full "Travel like Memo" itinerary and an interview with Memo outlining his favorite locations in Mexico City, visit the Expedia Blog.

About Expedia:

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences backed by incredible technology, enables us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences, that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Expedia.com Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Expedia, Inc.; US Airways) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Expedia