PCF Insurance Named One of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

PCF Insurance's 3,830% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 earned the company a spot on the list

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, was recently recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for 2022.

The annual Inc. 5000 list, in which companies were ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, distinguishes the privately held, for-profit and independent companies in the U.S. that best exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit.

PCF Insurance's revenue growth of 3,830% from 2018 to 2021 placed the company among the top 125 companies in the country for the Inc. 5000 list, including recognition as the second-fastest-growing private insurance company in America. Currently, PCF Insurance serves more than 465,000 clients through its network of nearly 165 Agency Partners* across 40 states.

PCF Insurance's recent rapid expansion can be attributed to the company's continued emphasis on three areas:

Investing in technology and infrastructure: PCF Insurance is focused on scalability and putting digital platforms and processes in place to support its growth. This year, it has implemented nine new systems and has three implementations remaining this year.

Diversifying its portfolio to support organic growth: From product lines to geographic regions, PCF Insurance Agency Partners help diversify the organization and outpace peers in organic growth.

Pursuing strategic acquisitions: The company completed six acquisitions in 2019, 36 in 2000, 89 in 2021, and is on pace to complete more than 100 acquisitions this year.

"PCF is honored to be recognized as one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "This ranking is a testament that our growth-focused strategy predicated on aligning with like-minded Agency Partners who believe in teamwork, entrepreneurship and independence is helping distinguish PCF as not only one of the nation's leading insurance brokerage firms, but one of the leading private companies as well. At PCF, people make the difference, and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond by investing in technology, diversifying our portfolio and adding more Agency Partners that want to be part of something special."

To qualify for inclusion on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for 2022, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. All candidates were required to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent companies – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2021.

*As of June 30, 2022, and agencies under letter of intent

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Learn more at pcfins.com.

