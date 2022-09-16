ActionIQ Named Overall, Product and Innovation Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that it was named an Overall Leader, Product Leader and Innovation Leader in the 2022 Leadership Compass on Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) by KuppingerCole Analysts AG. The Leadership Compass report analyzes CDP solutions on the market to give an overview of the market positions of the vendors and the functionality of the solutions.

The AIQ CX Hub is a collection of powerful and fully configurable modular solutions that gives all enterprise teams direct but controlled self-service access to customer data to create audiences and orchestrate customer experiences at scale.

"It is clear that the ActionIQ CX Hub has been designed with a strong focus on the customer experience: both the experience of the members of an organization that work with the solution and the customers of such organizations who will benefit from the enhanced customer experience facilitated by the Customer Experience Hub," said Roland Bühler, leading analyst and author of the KuppingerCole report.

To cite the 2022 Leadership Compass, the AIQ CX Hub "is easy to use and is ideal for non-technical users (such as marketers). The intuitive graphical user interface is easy to understand and to manage all the functions without the need for a data analyst. In particular, the built-in connectors for a huge variety of third-party systems can be used in a highly intuitive "plug-and-play" manner."

Further on AIQ, "The segmentation of customer audiences can be done in a very convenient way, using drag and drop functionality. Calculations, such as the audience size, and further analytics are made in real-time. ActionIQ Customer Experience Hub has a strong focus on customer activation. It includes a highly intuitive and powerful customer orchestration tool that enables the creation of intelligent customer journey setups in a very smart way using the graphical user interface."

"We are very proud to be named an Overall Leader, as well as Product and Innovation Leader by KuppingerCole," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "The AIQ CX Hub is the only solution that can combine historical customer profile with real-time events to orchestrate impactful, personalized customer experiences, and rapid growth of our customer base, combined with exceptional customer retention, speak to the superiority of our solution."

The AIQ CX Hub comprises four modular solutions — CDP, Audience Center, Journey Management and Real-Time CX — designed to help brands give business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data, while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. The AIQ CX Hub flexibly integrates with any data source or channel, and gives organizations the freedom to purchase a CDP from AIQ or use their own in-house solution.

The AIQ CX Hub has also scored Positive or Strong Positive in the Security, Functionality, Interoperability and Usability product categories of the report.

The Overall Leader rating is based on the combination of product, innovation and market leadership, while Product Leadership is determined by the functional strength of the CDP solution and the overall capabilities and completeness of services. When it comes to Innovation Leadership, "innovative companies take a customer-oriented upgrade approach, delivering customer-requested and other cutting-edge features, while maintaining compatibility with previous versions," according to KuppingerCole.

The 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass on CDPs can be found here .

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

