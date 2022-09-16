XT.com Lists BRN Metaverse (BRN) in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM will list BRN Metaverse (BRN) in the Innovation Zone and will open trading for the BRN/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-16 10:00 (UTC).

Users can start depositing BRN in preparation for trading from 2022-09-15 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for BRN will open at 2022-09-17 10:00 (UTC)

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available and colored for both BRN and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in BRN trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Introducing BRN, Your Golden Key of The Metaverse

The BRN Token is a token existing on the Binance smart chain as a bep-20 token and is a game & metaverse project. Unique NFTs available in-game created by both gamers and the team are available to be traded via auctions while also be used as in-game items. The in-game marketplace ensures players will have full access to items that will change how avatars look by segregating design in both color and 3D shapes.

BRN Token, intending to be on the Foundation of Metaverse Ecosystem, is being shaped around a Universe Project for investors which is ready to be explored, unique and is to be created by totally its users. BRN Token, which opens the gate of the Metaverse to its investors with the game it will create, aims to connect the world we live into the Metaverse Universe with the tech company it will found. Both BRN token investors and players will be able to freely express their individuality in the virtual world with their self-created avatars.

About BRN Metaverse

Lead by Baran Özcan, a team of 11 seeks to provide various services associated with the Metaverse, GameNFT and web 3.0 to their holders/investors as their game rewards participants with BRN tokens. Avatars in the BRN Game are assisted by AI and machine learning, which analyzes and learns the in-game routines of players for a week. This effectively allows the user's avatars to maintain routine tasks on their own without the input of the player itself.

Website: https://brntoken.net/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrnMetaverse

