Amtrak Invites the Community to Track Safety Fullerton Event

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.

California Operation Lifesaver reports that every year hundreds of people die needlessly on or around California's railroad tracks. This creates an urgent need to educate Californians on how to keep themselves, friends, and families safe near tracks and crossings. In an effort to raise rail safety awareness and draw attention to the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings, event details are as follows:

What : Providing the local community an opportunity to walk-through train equipment and learn about rail safety, the Track Safety Community Event is designed to give the community, media, elected officials and stakeholders an inside look into efforts to enhance rail safety awareness, change dangerous behaviors on or near the track, and empower communities to make safe choices around railroad tracks and crossings.

Where: Fullerton Train Museum (200 E. Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832)

Trespassing on train tracks is not only dangerous, it is also illegal in all 50 states. Every time someone trespasses on the tracks, it can lead to devastating results that impact someone's life, their family, and the community at large. Rail Safety is a team effort and everyone needs to do their part in sharing knowledge and rail safety messaging that deters unsafe behavior and reduces incidents on railroad tracks and crossings.

Amtrak continues to work closely with California Operation Lifesaver to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide. For rail grade crossing tips, visit California Operation Lifesaver's website at https://caoperationlifesaver.com/.

