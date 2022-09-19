Fuse Joins AWS Partner Network (APN) to Empower Enhanced IoT Solutions for the Tactical Edge

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as a hardware provider. CORE®, Fuse's ruggedized virtualized networking system, is qualified to run AWS IoT Greengrass, an open-source edge runtime and cloud service for building, deploying and managing intelligent device software. With CORE, APN members and Fuse customers gain the ability to create an Internet of Things (IoT) solution at the tactical edge for ground, air and sea platforms.

"Military devices and sensors require greater interconnectivity, particularly at the tactical edge. Enhancing their ability to operate and talk to each other is paramount for battlefield advantage," said Sumner Lee, Fuse CEO. "We are honored to join APN. Combining AWS services with the innovative CORE design will be a force multiplier to the viability of an IoT solution in austere and challenging environments."

Currently deployed to defense and aerospace customers, CORE is a flexible and minimized size, weight and power (SWaP) networking solution designed for critical missions where lives are on the line. It reliably connects airplanes, ground vehicles and ships with ground operations – across secure and unclassified networks. CORE's tactical data link and internet protocol networking platform contains fully ruggedized physical components for military operations and provides flexibility for system software and hardware.

As a member of APN, Fuse will be able to support AWS IoT Greengrass solution with CORE and access APN to develop future enhanced solutions.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge virtual network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Contact:

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of Fuse Integration

jbosc@boscobel.com

301-717-9529

View original content:

SOURCE Fuse Integration