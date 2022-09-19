Illumina Genomics Forum to Feature Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold as part of Distinguished Panel on How the Genomics Revolution Is Transforming Patient Care

Speakers will discuss how genomics drives more informed, inclusive, and proactive care

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it will convene a panel titled "Clinical Genomics Is Now. Are You Ready?" at its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum (IGF), moderated by Nobel laureate and chemical engineer Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology. The September 28 roundtable will focus on genomics' role in transforming human health and the next steps in bridging research and clinical genomics.

"We are honored to have Nobel laureate Frances Arnold join our remarkable lineup of genomics and health care leaders to guide this important discussion demonstrating the spectrum of clinical utility now and the exciting road ahead," said Kathryne Reeves, chief marketing officer of Illumina. "Genomics is transforming medical care today in ways we could not imagine just a few years ago, and I look forward to hearing from these distinguished thought leaders on how we can scale the power of genomics to advance health equity across the world."

Featuring visionary voices from across the health ecosystem, the panel will focus on groundbreaking applications of genomics in the health care industry today as well as the future possibilities of leveraging genomic medicine at scale. Each panelist will share powerful examples of how genomic integration is improving human health and advancing global health equity, as well as their vision for improving the standard of care for patients around the world.

Moderated by Frances Arnold, Nobel laureate and Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry at the California Institute of Technology, the panel will include:

Amy Compton-Phillips , Former Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Providence Health & Services

Javier de Echevarría, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Veritas Intercontinental

Catalina Lopez-Correa , Chief Scientific Officer, Genome Canada

Eric Topol , Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Jay Wohlgemuth , Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics

Illumina previously announced that former US President Barack Obama will headline the forum in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility, and smarter health care to improve the human condition. Then, on September 30, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will deliver a keynote address on the remarkable potential of genomics to change the trajectory of global health.

Other IGF key themes include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics

Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

The role of genomics in supporting health care's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

Illumina Genomics Forum will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

