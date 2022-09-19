Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2022, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania:
Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks, Easton, PA
Effective November 1, 2022, there will be 50 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
- Hershey — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/Penn State Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
- Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
- Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
- Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem
- Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health
- Philadelphia — Einstein Healthcare Network — Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital
- Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
- Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
- Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
- West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital
- Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- York — WellSpan Health – York Hospital
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
- Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
- Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Hospital
- Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
- Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
- Camp Hill — Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
- Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
- Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center
- Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital
- Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health
- Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
- Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center
Level III Trauma Centers
- East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
- Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
- Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks
- Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hospital
- Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
- Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus
- Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
- Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
- Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
- Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.
Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.
A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.
