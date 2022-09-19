Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

HECKTOWN OAKS, EASTON, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2022, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania:
Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks, Easton, PA
Effective November 1, 2022, there will be 50 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
1. Hershey — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/Penn State Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
2. Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
3. Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
4. Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem
5. Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
6. Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health
7. Philadelphia — Einstein Healthcare Network — Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
8. Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital
9. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
10. Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
11. Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
12. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
13. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
14. West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital
15. Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
16. York — WellSpan Health – York Hospital
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
17. Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
18. Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
19. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
20. Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital
21. Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
23. Camp Hill — Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
24. Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
25. Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
26. Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center
27. Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Hospital
28. Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital
29. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
30. Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
31. Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
33. Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center
34. Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
35. Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center
Level III Trauma Centers
36. East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
37. Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
38. Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks
39. Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hospital
40. Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
41. Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
42. Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
43. Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
44. Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus
45. Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
46. McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
47. Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
48. Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
49. Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
50. Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.
Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.
A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.
