Trimble Announces Keynote Speakers for 2022 Trimble Dimensions+ Conference

Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple, to Join CEO Rob Painter on the Keynote Stage

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, will join Trimble CEO Rob Painter on the stage for the Trimble Dimensions+ keynote presentation. The conference, which is three days of education, innovation and networking with Trimble users, customers and product experts from around the world, will be in-person for the first time since 2018, running from November 7 - 9, 2022 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

CEO Rob Painter will kick off the conference with an inside look at how Trimble's Connect & Scale strategy is enabling customers to do their work faster, better, safer, cheaper and greener through innovative solutions designed to better connect people, technology, tasks, data, processes and industry lifecycles. Painter will showcase some of Trimble's most transformative technologies to demonstrate their positive impacts on the industries, projects and people the company serves.

Painter will be joined on the main stage by Steve Wozniak, who exemplifies Trimble's passion for innovation and technology. Like Charlie Trimble, the company's founder, Wozniak began his career in Silicon Valley in the 1970s when he and Steve Jobs formed Apple Computer, Inc., which was followed by the development of Apple I and II—Apple's first line of products and integral to launching the personal computer industry. On the Trimble stage, Wozniak will share his famed journey from computer geek to cult icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The keynote will end with remarks from Aviad Almagor, vice president of Technology Innovation, who will provide a sneak peek at the emerging technologies being developed at Trimble, including robotics, autonomy and artificial intelligence, and discuss how they are reshaping the future of engineering and construction.

Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference is a three-day, in-person event where attendees can better connect as a community for education, inspiration and innovation. The conference provides insight into how Trimble's industrial technology can transform the way professionals work to succeed and drive sustainability. Highlights include educational sessions and specialized tracks to advance career objectives, with many sessions qualifying for Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. The conference includes an Offsite Experience and hands-on training opportunities; keynote and executive-level presentations; and an Interactive Expo. In addition to the in-person event, Dimensions also features the Spotlight Series, a virtual, on-demand series that focuses on industry trends delivered by experts on the topics and technology that is transforming the way we work—to better connect year-around.

For more information, visit the Dimensions+ website or email trimble_dimensions@trimble.com.

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

