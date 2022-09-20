Castlight Health, Now Part of apree health, Adds Six Digital Health Partners and New Pharmacy Savings Category to its Ecosystem

New additions bolster the already robust platform, making it even easier for members to identify and access programs best suited to their top health needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health , the leading health navigation platform of apree health, today announced six additions to its industry-leading ecosystem, the strongest and most comprehensive with more than 30 fully integrated partners that can be purchased through Castlight, across 20 categories, and the ability to plug in any vendor. These additions—Brightline, Kindbody, RazorMetrics, Rx Savings Solutions, WithMe, and Wondr—include Castlight's first pediatric-focused mental health solution and the launch of a new pharmacy category.

With these new partners, the Castlight navigation platform delivers an enhanced member experience to deliver improved health outcomes, reduce costs, and help both customers and members combat point solution fatigue.

Expanding Reach and Impact with New Partners and Categories

Recent Castlight data projects pediatric and teen behavioral health spend will rise by 7.3% and 12.6% respectively in 2022 suggesting it's crucial for employers to provide support in this area:

"We know youth and families are in crisis right now. Rates of anxiety and depression among young people have doubled in the past two years—it's critical to act now to support them," said Meredith Velan, vice president of Partnerships at Brightline. "We are excited to partner with Castlight in our shared goal of getting more families the care they need. Castlight's ecosystem will make more caregivers aware of the broad spectrum of family behavioral and mental health support available to them through Brightline."

Additionally, as over 60% of employers say rising prescription costs are unsustainable, Castlight has launched a new category to help make medications more affordable for members:

RazorMetrics lowers drug spend for health plans and employer groups. Using AI and machine learning, their unique process directly connects prescribers to lower cost medications inline with a client's formulary, going well beyond generic switching. RazorMetrics was created by physicians who designed a solution that fits into critical clinic workflows and makes it easy for prescribers to choose the best, lowest cost drug for their patients.

Rx Savings Solutions layers on top of existing pharmacy benefits to uncover every clinically sound way for members and payers to spend less on prescriptions. Beyond price transparency, RxSS empowers members and prescribers with actionable insight that drives savings and improves health outcomes.

Castlight also continues to grow existing categories of weight management and women's health:

Wondr Health delivers digital behavior change for the whole person to improve lives and prevent and reduce the cost and impact of chronic health conditions. The Wondr program is focused on weight management and helps participants improve their physical and mental wellbeing through simple, interactive, and clinically proven skills and tools.

Combatting Point Solution Fatigue Through Data-Driven Digital + High-Touch Care

In recent years, employers have been offering more point solutions to address the diverse health needs of their workforce and better manage costs. As a result, it can be hard for members to identify the best programs for them and benefits leaders are faced with the overwhelming burden of implementing and managing dozens of programs.

Castlight's high-tech and high-touch connected navigation solution helps address this point solution fatigue by making it easier for members to find and engage with the right programs and care at the right time. By leveraging deep data insights, Castlight's technology can provide members with powerful personalized recommendations. Castlight's team of clinical and benefits experts, Care Guides, offer proactive outreach to vulnerable populations to ensure they are aware of and utilize employer-sponsored health programs specific to their needs.

In addition, ecosystem partners are deeply embedded, allowing for deep two-way data integration that improves engagement and outcomes. Partners already achieve impressive engagement, but it increases with Castlight. For example, Castlight's diabetes management partners yield an average of 20% engagement on their own—with Castlight, that more than doubles to approximately 43%. The ecosystem also reduces the administrative burden for HR leaders by bundling contracts, providing key insights, sending targeted messages, and more.

"At a time when plan sponsors are investing in unprecedented numbers of best-of-breed point solutions, Castlight's navigation technology and our team of Care Guides are even more critical to make it as easy as possible for members to find and use their health benefits when they most need them," said Tamar Rudnick, senior vice president of Growth at apree health. "By leveraging best-in-class data, personalization, and deep integrations, we guide members to the best resources, empowering individuals to take proactive steps to address health concerns, resulting in lower medical spend and improved health outcomes."

