CoinShares launches HAL, the algorithmic trading platform for crypto traders

HAL enables crypto traders to effortlessly trade crypto-assets on centralised exchanges with advanced trading strategies designed by CoinShares' quant team.

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company"), Europe's largest and longest standing full-service digital asset investment and trading group, launches HAL, a leading crypto-assets trading strategies platform.

CoinShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoinShares Group) (PRNewswire)

HAL simplifies crypto trading by offering all exchanges users access to trading algorithms designed by CoinShares' quants. Users can connect HAL to their preferred trading platform in a few clicks, where they are able to choose the trading strategies that suit them, and benefit from trading algorithms designed or curated. HAL is the only platform of its kind to offer easy access to strategies designed by professionals with proven experience in crypto trading, rather than the complex marketplace offerings targeting advanced traders with bots designed by non-professional traders.

HAL aims to simplify and democratise crypto trading, which many investors consider complex. It is designed to enable more users to boost their trading with professional algorithms, a simple user experience, fair and transparent pricing, and educational content.

Simple and fair pricing:

€19,90 per month

Non-binding offer

No limit on selecting strategies

Better care taken with strategies:

The CoinShares' team is continually working on improving existing strategies

The CoinShares' team will regularly develop new indices and strategies

The launch of HAL is part of CoinShares' broader integrated strategy, which, after enabling exposure to digital assets to traditional finance players via its suite of crypto ETPs, is now addressing the target audience of crypto traders.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, commented: "We are delighted to launch HAL under CoinShares. We acquired Napoleon, which created Napbots, because we could immediately see our common goals: to democratise access to, and educate investors about, trading crypto assets. In a new, still-evolving ecosystem, we are very proud to be at the cutting edge of providing professional-level products, with simple user experience, to traders - enabling them to do much more with their crypto than simply 'hodl'."

Availability: Platform is available in Europe, excluding territories of the United States (and FATF listed countries: Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Albania, Barbados, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Haiti, Jamaica, Jordan, Mali, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Türkiye, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Yemen).

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinShares Group