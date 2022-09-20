GEORGE DICKEL AND SOCIAL HOUR BRING BACK AWARD-WINNING, AUTUMNAL INSPIRED WHISKEY SOUR OFFERING

In celebration of fall and its iconic flavors, the Harvest Whiskey Sour is returning to shelves!

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official kick start of fall right around the corner, people are looking forward to the return of seasonal cocktails. While there traditionally have not been many fall-inspired takes on classic cocktails available for people to enjoy at home, George Dickel and Social Hour, the pioneering craft canned cocktail brand, are bringing the Harvest Whiskey Sour canned cocktail back to make enjoying an autumn-inspired craft cocktail from home easier than ever before. With the return of this release, fans of craft cocktails don't have to sacrifice quality for convenience, as this offering exemplifies the high standard expected from these brands. This year, the Harvest Whiskey Sour received a score of 95 points from the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge Competition, being designated as a Top 100 Spirit and earning the Chairman's Trophy for best ready-to-drink whiskey cocktail.

George Dickel and Social Hour Bring Back the Award-Winning and Autumunal Inspired the Harvest Whiskey Sour Canned Cocktail. (PRNewswire)

Uniquely, Harvest Whiskey Sour is made using 13-year-old George Dickel Tennessee Whisky (from distilling season Spring 2007) and makes it easy to enjoy a seasonal craft cocktail at home.

"Releasing the Whiskey Harvest Sour with Social Hour was our first venture in the canned cocktail space. We were thrilled with the initial reception and are excited for its return this fall," said Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. "For the perfect whisky sour, you need a bold, complex whisky that's able to stand out among the other flavors. The whisky we chose once again has been aged 13 years, bringing a level of maturity people typically don't see in prepared cocktail offerings."

"Fall-centric spins on the whiskey sour were always one of the most popular seasonal cocktails when I was bartending. The Harvest Whiskey Sour is designed to give a craft cocktail experience from the comfort of home," said Tom Macy, Co-Founder and CEO at Social Hour Cocktails. "You can enjoy this by simply pouring over ice and adding a seasonal garnish like apple slices or cinnamon sticks."

The Harvest Whiskey Sour boasts a delicious combination of honeycrisp apple, Meyer lemon, cinnamon, maple and a touch of cardamom. The Harvest Whiskey Sour will be available for purchase at retail locations in the New York City area. Consumers outside of New York can purchase the offering online on the Social Hour website. This limited time offering has a suggested retail price of $28 for a 4-pack. At 250 mL, the Harvest Whiskey Sour includes three servings per can.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the start to the fall season or enjoy the new Harvest Whiskey Sour, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Social Hour

Social Hour is a line of craft canned cocktails created by two of the world's most respected bartenders, industry legend Julie Reiner and bartending veteran, Tom Macy. Featuring six expressions – including the Gin & Tonic and Whiskey Mule, which are made with premium local spirits from New York Distilling Company, and the Prizefighter and Allora Spritz, made with bitter liqueurs from Faccia Brutto spirits – Social Hour is designed to honor the ritual of gathering together with friends, over world-class drinks. For more information visit www.socialhourcocktails.com and follow on social media @socialhourcocktails.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.



Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

