InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Lift & Hold a Mixing Bowl (DAL-238)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm short and have trouble getting the mixing bowl high enough above the counter to spoon out the batter. I thought there could be a convenient device to help," said an inventor, from Mansfield, Texas, "so I invented the HELPING HAND. My design eliminates the need to ask someone else for help."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to pour ingredients from a mixing bowl into a baking pan. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold and tilt a heavy mixing bowl. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases stability. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, children, individuals with limited strength, restaurants, bakeries, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

