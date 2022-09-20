New Leaf Paper partners with Rutgers University for organizational analysis

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper (NLP) recently partnered with Rutgers University students to complete an organizational analysis designed to assess the company's mission and sustainability goals.

"As a certified B-Corp, we are committed to a sustainability mission," said New Leaf Paper CEO Paul Bradshaw. "The students' high-level analysis makes clear that we are different in the industry, as paper is not usually thought of as a sustainable product. We are committed to changing that and caring for our environment. We were thrilled with the opportunity to further our transparency and open ourselves up to this analysis."

As the report points out, New Leaf Paper, through its sustainability mission, makes a positive impact on climate change through protecting forests, preserving water, managing waste, and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. The efforts continue with New Leaf Paper's partnership with One Tree Planted , which plants a tree for every New Leaf Paper order received.

In summary, the analysis reports that "even though they are in a declining or flat industry, New Leaf Paper's focus on sustainability makes them a successful business. Their business strategy allows them to have a large sustainable impact on the environment relative to their sales volume. The company's sustainability techniques and guidance have enabled New Leaf Paper to form partnerships with manufacturing mills to produce products with high post-consumer recycled content."

"It was a pleasure to work with high-achieving students, and the analysis certainly benefited New Leaf Paper. It is helpful for all businesses at times to take a step back and allow outside observers to analyze your efforts," said Bradshaw. "For us, this is another important way we are providing transparency and reinforcing our sustainability mission commitment."

The analysis was completed by students from the Rutgers Business School—Newark as part of their Aim2Flourish project. The full report can be accessed here .

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in producing printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is B-Corporation and FSC certified. Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com.

Rutgers University

CONTACT:

Shannon Bone

shannon@newleafpaper.com

(704) 999-8118

View original content:

SOURCE New Leaf Paper