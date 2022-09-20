OSHA Reveals Top 10 Safety Violations for Fiscal Year 2022 at NSC Safety Congress & Expo

Fall Protection remains top citation for 12th year in a row

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday its preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2022. NSC Safety+Health Associate Editor Kevin Druley introduced Patrick Kapust, acting director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs, who presented the list during the 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, the world's largest annual gathering of safety professionals.

Fall Protection – General Requirements remains at the top of the list for the 12th year in a row, followed by Hazard Communication and Respiratory Protection. OSHA's fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

"OSHA's annual Top 10 list helps define trends so safety professionals can find the appropriate solutions," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "Despite advancements in workplace safety, we continue to see the same types of violations each year. It's more important than ever employers seek education and resources to keep their workers safe."

The Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2022 are:

Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 5,260 violations Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 2,424 Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,185 Ladders (1926.1053): 2,143 Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,058 Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 1,977 Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 1,749 Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 1,556 Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,401 Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,370

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for more than 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

