VECKTA Corporation: New Board Member

SAN DIEGO, Sept 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VECKTA Corporation , the energy transition marketplace platform that connects commercial and industrial energy users with capital, services, and equipment suppliers, announced today Uma Gopaldass as their newest board member.

Uma Gopaldass, VECKTA's newest board member. (PRNewswire)

Uma is a Board-certified governance counsel with over 30 years of global operating experience across the Natural Resources, Technology, and Engineering industries. She is an active board director and sits on the Leadership Board of TEDx MileHigh, and several investor councils. Her company, Leading Lotus , guides executives to navigate a myriad of business challenges including securing financing, building investor confidence, and targeting strategic markets. Before this, Uma led global restructuring projects totaling over $30B for Fortune 500 corporations, including Schlumberger, Accenture, and Newmont. Uma a native of Singapore, has enjoyed mountain living in Colorado for the past 10 years, where she advocates for energy transition as a public speaker.

"VECKTA is an opportunity that comes along ever so rarely. VECKTA has an incredibly talented team determined to accelerate the mission of energy transition through its remarkable marketplace platform," says Uma Gopaldass. "VECKTA's culture steeped in values sets them apart as they advance clarity in the next generation of energy solutions. I am grateful to VECKTA's CEO, Gareth Evans, and my fellow Board of Directors for electing me as their independent director, and look forward to supporting their growth."

"Team VECKTA is very excited to welcome Uma," said Gareth Evans, VECKTA Founder and CEO. "Uma brings incredible global experience and cross-sector expertise in industries that will benefit the most from embracing the energy transition as an opportunity and not a threat. Uma perfectly rounds out our board to ensure we are positioned for huge success. I am personally delighted to have the opportunity to work with and learn from Uma as her passion, energy and experience is phenomenal. Our values are well aligned and we are collectively committed to empowering a more sustainable, resilient and profitable future."

"A successful and purposeful energy transition is critical to a sustainable and thriving future. We want to surround ourselves with those that can help us to rapidly scale, cut through the complexity and confusion in the industry and enable commercial and industrial businesses to take control of their energy future."

VECKTA is an onsite energy marketplace platform where companies can access vetted capital, construction, and equipment suppliers all in one place. Due to an aging grid, skyrocketing utility costs, decreased reliability, and slow deployment of low carbon options, businesses must have an energy strategy. VECKTA's platform allows businesses to baseline and assess their energy situation today, prioritize where they will gain the greatest return on investment, design customized energy solutions for their business objectives, leverage a transparent and competitive marketplace to finance and deploy their energy solution and then monitor and verify its performance - in one integrated platform. Business leaders can make well-informed decisions, creating a win for the business, a new customer for the supplier, and a more habitable planet for all. We are revolutionizing the distributed energy industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VECKTA