Bulova and Marc Anthony Announce Exclusive Partnership for Dedicated Timepiece & Jewelry Collections

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulova, a New York City based watch brand with over 147 years of uninterrupted history, and iconic singer, songwriter and actor, Marc Anthony, announce an exclusive relationship celebrating their iconic Bold at Heart spirits.

Among many accolades and recognitions, the world's all-time greatest salsa artist and ambassador of Latin culture, Marc Anthony, is a multiple Grammy Award, Latin Grammy Award winner and a record-breaking superstar who fills arenas in the US, Latin America, and around the globe. With over 50 Billboard chart #1's hits and over 7.1 Billion views on YouTube, Anthony is a Renaissance man who has made the art of creation part of his daily life. Two icons in their respective arts now come together to appreciate the richness of a treasured relationship, time spent mastering craft, and a cross-generational love of music.

"I love and will always love music, but I have also been immersed for many years in the world of design, painting, and the arts in general. The opportunity to work with a historic and innovative brand like Bulova allows me to create timepieces which has been a dream of mine since I appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of a timepiece," says Marc Anthony. "I am enjoying the whole experience, from my early sketches to the final product, and I am really excited to create signature pieces that are really meaningful to me. I feel like a kid playing in a sandbox, but with the utmost seriousness, curiosity and detail."

Following your passion is the very definition of being bold and those who embody this essence are the many artists that decide to pursue a career in the ever-changing music industry. Bulova shares this same value founded by the brand's visionary leader who also instilled a deep-rooted history in music appreciation. A partnership with Marc Anthony adds to the expanding roster of music partnerships that Bulova has created over the past few years, including the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Frank Sinatra Enterprise and The Apollo Theater.

"There are very few living artists that have the power to move and stir emotions like Marc Anthony," says Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America. "He is the perfect embodiment of Bulova's Bold at Heart spirit and like the brand, his music is evergreen and passed down for generations."

Just like Bulova, love for innovation and ingenuity will come to life through a dedicated four-year partnership where Marc's creativity and Bulova's artisanship will come together for a series of timepiece and jewelry collections (special edition, limited edition and unlimited). The Marc Anthony collections will feature the direct involvement of the artist in the design process and will be named after some of his most iconic songs. Poised to launch in November 2022, the collections will include elements of Anthony's artistic and personal universe. Bulova will also support the work of Anthony's charitable efforts with his Maestro Cares Foundation that builds orphanages across Latin America.

About Bulova

Founded by Joseph Bulova in 1875, Bulova remains an iconic brand at the forefront of today's timepiece industry - forever pursuing a profound history of firsts.

Headquartered in New York City, with eight international offices and distribution in 65 markets, Bulova's distinguished portfolio includes Bulova, Caravelle, Wittnauer watches, Frank Lloyd Wright® Collection watches and clocks, and Bulova Clocks. Today, Bulova is driven by the same principles of craftsmanship, innovation and technology that inspired their founder more than 140 years ago. Committed to advancing the art of watchmaking with extraordinary design, exclusive high-performance technology and enduring quality that upholds a tradition of excellence and meets the needs of today's global consumer. For more information, visit www.bulova.com .

As the Official Timepiece Partner of the Recording Academy® and Latin Recording Academy®, Bulova honors all first-time GRAMMY winners, as well as "Best New Artist" nominees for the Latin GRAMMYs, for their tenacious work and bold choices that have earned them these prestigious awards. Another partnership with American entertainment and culture icon, Frank Sinatra, the epitome of "bold," comes to life in a special timepiece collection bearing the names of some of the most famous Sinatra songs. To further celebrate Sinatra's legacy, Bulova also supports the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts and its students, who have made a bold decision in pursuing their dreams of an arts education.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. He has received countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and has been credited with over 50 Billboard chart #1's hits and over 7.1 Billion views on YouTube. On May 10, 2019 Marc Anthony released OPUS, his first new studio album in six years on Magnus Media / Sony Latin Music. OPUS is his eighth salsa album in the 26 years since Otra Nota (1993) established him. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy Best Tropical Album, OPUS has earned Marc Anthony a #1 at Billboard's Tropical Airplay list with " Parecen Viernes ", 4 nominations to Latin American Music Awards for: Favorite Album (OPUS), Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (Parecen Viernes), and Favorite Tour. He was a finalist in 4 categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards (Tropical Album of the Year – OPUS, Tropical Song of the Year – "Parecen Viernes" Tropical Artist of the Year – Solo, and Tour of the Year – OPUS TOUR).

His previous album, Marc Anthony 3.0, released July 23, 2013, received an American Music Award; a GRAMMY® Award nomination; five Premios Lo Nuestro; two Premios Juventud; ten Billboard Latin Music Awards; three Billboard Awards; and special recognitions from the Univision and Telemundo networks.

Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé. Besides his music and acting accomplishments, in 2012, the six – time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner launched the Maestro Cares Foundation, hosting a series of fundraisers throughout the year to benefit the non-profit organization and build orphanages in Latin America. He also has his own clothing and accessories line for Kohl's, and he is a minority owner of The Miami Dolphins. His entertainment and sports venture Magnus Media, is the leading Latin artist and athlete representation company in the nation, and focuses on developing new ventures that bridge content creation and commerce.

On November 16, 2016, Anthony received the prestigious "Person of the Year" honors from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. In September of 2017, Marc Anthony and Magnus created the alliance of artists and athletes Somos Una Voz, to help provide humanitarian relief to areas affected by natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean. His tours "Vivir Mi Vida", "Cambio de Piel", "Full Circle", "Legacy" and "The OPUS Tour", have been included in the Global Top Grossing Concert Tours Lists. His OPUS Tour kicked-off in the United States and other international markets in 2019. Recently, Marc became the first artist of his genre to receive a "6-time Diamond RIIA Certification '' for his album 3.0 and was recognized with his third Guinness Records. In March 2022, Marc Anthony released his new album "Pa'lla Voy". His "Pa'lla Tour" played to sold out audiences all over the United States, Europe and he recently embarked on a new tour titled "Viviendo". In June 2022 Marc Anthony was selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023.

