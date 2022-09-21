GoDaddy Reveals Tools for Every First

New campaign celebrates the journeys of American entrepreneurs

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY), launched its new campaign featuring three GoDaddy customers – Hinterland Skis, the fileist and The Furlough Cheesecake. The multi-channel effort focuses on each entrepreneurs' journey and the use of GoDaddy's tools and support for every small business first.

Hinterland Skis (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Creighton Elinski is one of the founders, owners and operators of Hinterland Skis, a company determined to offer the highest-quality, top-performing skis within the industry. Hinterland also partners with TreeUtah to plant two trees for every pair of skis sold to help repair and revegetate damaged lands.

the fileist (Los Angeles, California)

Founder of the fileist, Lindsay Albanese, invented the Lindsay Albanese Serviceable Style brand and TOPTOTE, the only patented hat holder in the market that allows carrying hats, hands-free. She is an established fashion stylist, TV personality, inventor, social media influencer and business owner.

The Furlough Cheesecake (Washington metro area)

Sisters Nikki Thompson Howard and Jaqi Thompson Wright were furloughed from their jobs during the 2019 federal government shutdown, unable to pay their bills or care for their families. With the support of their family, they decided to take a leap of faith and open The Furlough Cheesecake, selling both online and through a brick-and-mortar location in Prince George County, Maryland.

In addition to their first national commercial, notable firsts for these entrepreneurs include:

Opening their first brick-and-mortar location (The Furlough Cheesecake)

Earning their first $100,000 (The Furlough Cheesecake)

Receiving her first patent as a female inventor (the fileist)

Launching the first marketplace and community to spotlight, sell and support female-invented and innovated products (the fileist)

Shipping their first international order (Hinterland Skis)

Witnessing the first perfect stranger using his product (Hinterland Skis)

"This campaign centers on our customers' journeys. Our goal is to share their firsts to inspire entrepreneurs everywhere and ensure they know, GoDaddy is the partner that always puts you first," said Fara Howard, GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer.

The featured customers benefit from GoDaddy Payments – an easy way to accept payments whether in-person, on mobile, or online with the lowest credit card fees within the industry at 2.3% per in-person transaction, plus small business experts available to help 24/7 by phone or chat and easy-to-use dashboards to manage marketing, sales and payouts across all channels from one place.

Ready for a first? Start today at www.GoDaddy.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy empowers entrepreneurs around the world by providing tools and support along their small business journey whether online or in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. GoDaddy's mission is to give customers tools, insights and personalized guidance to transform their ideas into thriving businesses. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc

The Furlough Cheesecake, Nikki Thompson Howard and Jaqi Thompson Wright (PRNewswire)

the fileist, Lindsay Albanese (PRNewswire)

Hinterland Skis, Creighton Elinski (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.