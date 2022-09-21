Kyle M. Lawrence, Esq. Announced as Co-Chair of FRB's Emerging Technologies & Blockchain Practice Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is pleased to announce that Kyle M. Lawrence, Esq. has been promoted to Co-Chair of the firm's Emerging Technologies & Blockchain Practice Group.

(PRNewswire)

As a Partner in FRB's Corporate & Securities and Emerging Technologies & Blockchain Practice Groups, Kyle has advised companies on blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and NFT matters. Kyle's specific focus is applying his experience with corporate and securities laws to emerging blockchain organizations. He has helped guide clients with the formation of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) and the creation of private investment funds with a focus on cryptocurrencies. Kyle will serve as Co-Chair of the department alongside FRB Partner Moish E. Peltz, Esq.

"Kyle is becoming his own voice in the field," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "While Moish covers intellectual property, Kyle is covering the other side of the Web3 coin with his corporate and securities experience."

For fifteen years, Kyle has successfully managed and closed numerous corporate transactions with business owners and private equity funds selling their businesses to strategic buyers both domestically and internationally. He has significant experience in representing issuers, founders, and investors, giving him a wealth of knowledge related to private securities offerings, venture capital and similar startup financings. Kyle has also advised clients on complex FINRA and SEC regulatory issues.

"Kyle exemplifies our firm's collaborative, cross-departmental approach. It is a pleasure working with him to meet our clients' comprehensive legal needs, and I am thrilled to welcome him as co-chair," said FRB Partner and Co-Chair of the Practice Group Moish Peltz.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is a full-service law firm that combines the deep knowledge and expertise of attorneys who proudly advise businesses and individuals working in blockchain, web 3.0, and NFTs. FRB accepts payments in cryptocurrency and established the first blockchain-based metaverse law firm in August 2021.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve their goals.

For more information, please email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler at awinckler@frblaw.com.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC website: https://frblaw.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC