LeapXpert and OpenFin Partner to Increase Enterprise Productivity & Communication

Partnership adds integrated compliant messaging solution to OpenFin's ecosystem, including 3,800 financial institutions in 60 countries

NEW YORK , Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert , the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform and OpenFin , the operating system (OS) of enterprise productivity, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance enterprise productivity and communication. The integration of LeapXpert's Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform into OpenFin OS, a web-based OS, will enable traders and other enterprise employees to retrieve critical information sent through messaging applications without ever leaving their primary workspace or interrupting their workflow.

Used by 90% of the world's global financial institutions, OpenFin OS includes components for complex windowing, advanced search, actionable notifications, and application discovery that combine to simplify app distribution, unify the digital workspace, and enable seamless communication and workflow between apps. LeapXpert's platform enables users to communicate with external parties through popular consumer messaging apps, including WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS, Telegram, WeChat, Signal, and LINE, from one unified environment, while creating an accessible digital record that helps companies stay compliant with record-keeping regulations.

The new integration of the LeapXpert app Leap Work™ into OpenFin OS will address the communication needs of traders in one place and increase their productivity by removing the need to toggle between business and personal communications apps.

Increasingly, enterprise employees find themselves turning to multiple communication channels, including various messaging apps (installed on personal or enterprise devices) to communicate with clients, counterparties, and colleagues. Toggling between devices and apps to address messages or search for critical data within threads in various channels is time consuming, inconvenient, and often disrupts the workday and ability to complete tasks or execute trades in a timely manner.

"Where business communications stretch beyond the desktop, LeapXpert has built a novel enterprise solution which not only brings mobile and web messaging to the desktop, but also meets essential compliance requirements," said Vicky Sanders, Chief Digital Officer, OpenFin. "We're delighted to be including an innovative firm like LeapXpert, who is already working with Tier 1 Banks and tens of thousands of enterprise users in 45 countries, in our ecosystem."

"Our strategic partnership with OpenFin will surely transform how financial institutions communicate and work," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder and CRO of LeapXpert. "The combination of our unified communication platform and OpenFin's incredible installed customer base will offer improved productivity for the 3,800 financial institutions, including banks, asset managers, and hedge funds, already using OpenFin in more than 60 countries."

Key features of the integration include:

Customized messaging notifications and desktop alerts within the Openfin platform

Easily preview message content within actionable notifications Search for information from critical messages and client contacts

Interoperability-ready for seamless workflows

About LeapXpert

LeapXpert provides organizations peace of mind by creating an accessible digital record of all business interactions carried out over mobile messaging and voice applications. The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform to provide full visibility into data from instant messaging channels, as well as unparalleled governance and control. LeapXpert enables financial institutions and enterprises to embrace a customer-centered communication approach while maintaining professional conduct and ensuring compliance. Founded in 2017, the award-winning company is headquartered in New York with 6 global offices. For more information, visit http://leap.expert.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is The Operating System of Finance, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of global financial institutions, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 3,800 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, ING Ventures, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

