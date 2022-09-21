MX Announces New Product Innovation to Power the Open Finance Economy

New data-driven insights and budgeting tools help control spending and protect consumers from unexpected expenses to improve financial health

MX introduces new mobile banking SDK for companies to build, customize, and scale their own mobile banking apps; Adds 5 certified MXmobile SDK developer partners

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MONEY EXPERIENCE SUMMIT -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced record-setting gains in financial data connectivity and the general availability of new product innovation and new implementation partners that bolster the MX platform. MX helps the world's top financial institutions and fintechs access and act on financial data to build personalized money experiences for their users, increase the pace of innovation, and drive industry collaboration.

MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX) (PRNewswire)

Today, MX announced product updates for connectivity, data-driven insights and budgeting tools, and mobile banking. This includes:

Record-Setting Financial Data Connectivity Gains

In the past 12 months, MX has made significant upgrades to its already industry-leading infrastructure for financial account linking with:

Increasing Instant Account Verification (IAV) coverage more than 300% year over year from 2021 to 2022

first data-sharing access agreement in Canada for CIBC's 11 million clients Signing MX'sfor CIBC's 11 million clients

data-sharing agreement with Fiserv , becoming the first company to access tokenized consumer data via AllData® Connect from Fiserv Establishing a, becoming the first company to access tokenized consumer data via AllData® Connect from Fiserv

New Data-Driven Insights and Budgeting Tools

MX introduced a new Spending Plan budgeting tool that helps consumers spend less than they earn, align spending to their financial goals, and plan for significant life changes. The Spending Plan budgeting tool is part of MXinsights, which is built to enable financial services companies to help their users make better financial decisions and improve their financial health. The company also launched new insights that protect users against unexpected expenses, help them control spending, and save money.

New Mobile Banking SDK and 5 New Certified Developer Partners

As part of a developer-first approach, MX has introduced a new Mobile Banking Software Development Kit (SDK) that takes the company's 5-star MXmobile app functionality and allows developers to implement a full mobile banking app independently, on top of the MX platform API. In addition, MX announced 5 new developer partners: Trabian , DataHouse , Praxent , Tailwind , and 10Pearls .

"Financial data is the lifeblood of a connected economy. Our vision is to make data accessible and actionable for all," said Brett Allred, Chief Innovation Officer at MX. "These new product features and partnerships help build the open finance ecosystem and empower the world to be financially strong."

To learn more about becoming a certified MX developer partner, visit www.mx.com/partners .

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Contact:

Tom Cook

tom.cook@mx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MX