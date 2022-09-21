Origin Expands Pelvic Health Access in Texas with a New Clinic in Austin & More Coming Soon

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin, the largest provider of pelvic floor physical therapy in the U.S., is now offering in-person care in Austin, TX, furthering the company's mission to make essential pelvic health care more available to women and individuals with vaginal anatomy, across the country. As of today, patients will be able to see Origin PTs in North Austin, at 12411 Hymeadow Drive, as well as at three satellite offices across the city.

In February of this year, Origin acquired Sullivan Physical Therapy, the largest in-network pelvic floor practice in Texas, and has since integrated Sullivan's beloved team of pelvic floor experts into the company. Sullivan Physical Therapy founder Kimberlee Sullivan PT, DPT, BCB-PMD will continue on at Origin as Head of Clinical, Texas, and will help to lead ongoing expansion in Austin and across Texas, starting with a new clinic in South Austin, set to open in October, and a new Round Rock location coming in early 2023.

"My mission has always been to change the way people view pelvic floor physical therapy — it shouldn't be an afterthought, it should be a first line of service," says Sullivan. "After 15 years serving the Austin community, I'm excited to join with Origin, a company that shares my mission, is dedicated to taking care of PTs as well as patients, and that has the power to go bigger."

Since launching in 2020, LA-based Origin has opened three clinics in California (2 in Los Angeles and 1 in San Francisco); expanded its virtual offering to include multiple states; and introduced pelvic floor coaching, nationwide. Through its team of expert physical therapists, in-person and virtual visits, and a digital platform that delivers proprietary home exercise programs and education, Origin is redefining the standard of care and empowering patients to connect with their bodies and reach their individual treatment goals.

"Pelvic floor physical therapy is essential health care, especially for the 40 million women and all individuals with vaginal anatomy who suffer from symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction every year," says Origin Co-founder and CEO Carine Carmy. "I'm excited for Austin patients to experience our powerful care, and to create the best place to work for pelvic floor PTs in the country."

For more information on Origin, please visit www.theoriginway.com and @theoriginway on Instagram. Clinics interested in working with Origin can learn more at https://www.theoriginway.com/for-providers and physical therapists interested in joining Origin can learn more at https://www.theoriginway.com/careers.

About Origin:

Origin is a leading provider of pelvic floor and whole-body physical therapy with a specialized focus on pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, covered by insurance and supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences. Origin was co-founded by Carine Carmy, Nona Farahnik Yadegar, and David Yadegar after experiencing first-hand the success of physical therapy to treat personal health issues — following years of missed diagnoses, ineffective treatment options, and hearing "that's just the way it is." Today, Origin is building a category-defining brand that establishes a higher standard of care for every woman and individual with vaginal anatomy. In addition to its in-person locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin, Origin is currently offering virtual care in California, New York, and Texas, with plans to expand its physical and digital practices this fall. For more information, please visit www.theoriginway.com or @theoriginway.

