RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB2,233.9 million ( US$333.5 million ), compared with RMB2,541.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 43.8%, compared with 45.1% in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB441.6 million ( US$65.9 million ), compared with RMB824.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB634.7million ( US$94.8 million ), compared with RMB651.8 million in the same period of 2021.

"Over the past several months, we have made meaningful strides in adapting our business and product development to the new regulatory framework. Specifically, we have obtained the License for Manufacturing Enterprise and received regulatory approvals for some of our new products, demonstrating our operational excellence and industry-leading R&D capabilities," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO of RLX Technology. "Aligned with our efforts to comply with the new requirements, we remained dedicated to our core strategy, continuously investing in research and development. Since 2018, we have partnered with leading research institutions on scientific research and product development, laying a solid foundation for our sustainable future growth. Furthermore, amid the evolving e-vapor market and volatile macro conditions, we continued to streamline our business structure and optimize our operational processes, comprehensively enhancing our agility and efficiency. As always, we remain committed to fulfilling our users' demands for safe, high-quality products in strict compliance with regulatory requirements."

"We are pleased that we recorded net revenues of RMB2.2 billion in the second quarter. We believe this elevated level of revenue in the second quarter was primarily due to frontloading of sales in the downstream value chain in anticipation of the discontinuation of our older products as the industry transition period nears its end in the third quarter. Meanwhile, our ongoing efforts to optimize cost structure and maximize operational efficiency paid off in the second quarter. Non-GAAP expense ratio was down quarter over quarter, leading to improved profitability," said Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology. "In light of the regulatory changes, we are off to a slow start of the sales of our new products that are compliant with the National Standards in the new transaction system mandated by the regulators. Despite the macro headwinds, we will continue to steadily focus on cost optimization while reinforce our product competitiveness under the new regulatory regime to create sustainable, long-term growth for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB2,233.9 million (US$333.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,541.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of store expansions and new product launches during the transition period to comply with regulatory requirements.

Gross profit was RMB977.9 million (US$146.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,146.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 43.8% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 45.1% in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) an unfavorable product mix shift, (ii) an increase in inventory provision, and (iii) an impairment loss recognized for property, plant and equipment to comply with recent regulatory developments.

Operating expenses were RMB530.9 million (US$79.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 217.6% from RMB167.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the change in share-based compensation expenses, which was RMB193.2 million (US$28.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022 compared with a positive RMB172.5 million in the same period of 2021, consisting of (i) share-based compensation expenses of RMB17.9 million (US$2.7 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) share-based compensation expenses of RMB151.1 million (US$22.5 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses of RMB24.2 million (US$3.6 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The increase in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses decreased by 2.7% to RMB122.6 million (US$18.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022 from RMB126.0 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits and (ii) a decrease in branding material expenses, partially offset by an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 531.3% to RMB290.7 million (US$43.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB46.1 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses and (ii) an increase in salaries and welfare benefits.

Research and development expenses were RMB117.6 million (US$17.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a positive RMB4.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses, (ii) an increase in salaries and welfare benefits, and (iii) an increase in consulting expenses.

Income from operations was RMB446.9million (US$66.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB979.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expense was RMB204.3 million (US$30.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB204.2 million in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB441.6 million (US$65.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB824.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB634.7 million (US$94.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB651.8 million in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.348 (US$0.052) and RMB0.347 (US$0.052), respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.595 and RMB0.591, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.494 (US$0.074) and RMB0.492 (US$0.073), respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.470 and RMB0.467, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, and long-term bank deposits, net of RMB16,831.1 million (US$2,512.8 million), compared with RMB14,880.8 million as of June 30, 2021. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,444.4 million (US$215.6 million).

Regulatory Developments and Updates on Regulatory Approvals

Since the first quarter of 2022, the relevant government authorities in China have issued a series of implementing rules and guiding opinions to strengthen oversight of e-cigarette products and regulate the e-cigarette industry. These rules and opinions set forth that, among others, all e-cigarette manufacturing enterprises must apply with the department of tobacco monopoly administration under the State Council of the People's Republic of China (the "State Tobacco Monopoly Administration") and obtain a License for Manufacturing Enterprise, while e-cigarette products must satisfy various standards and technical requirements prescribed therein, and pass the technical review conducted by professional institutions organized by the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration before being launched for sale. Discussion of the relevant regulatory developments and the corresponding risks, uncertainties and/or factors in a more comprehensive and detailed manner is and will be included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 29, 2022.

On June 10, 2022, one of the subsidiaries of the Company obtained a License for Manufacturing Enterprise from the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration to manufacture e-liquid in compliance with China's Administrative Measures for E-Cigarettes.

On July 22, 2022, another subsidiary of the Company obtained a License for Manufacturing Enterprise from the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration to own the RELX brand and manufacture RELX branded e-vapor rechargeable devices, cartridge products, and products sold in combination with e-vapor rechargeable devices and cartridge products in compliance with China's Administrative Measures for E-Cigarettes. The approved manufacturing capacity is 15,050,000 units of e-vapor rechargeable devices per year, 328,700,000 units of cartridge products per year, and 6,100,000 units of disposable e-vapor products per year. The valid term for the License for Manufacturing Enterprise obtained is from July 18, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on September 21, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 21, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll-free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: 3343721

Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 28, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4561200

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Investor Relations

Sam Tsang

Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, June 30, June 30,

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,208,967 1,709,115 255,164 Restricted cash 500 500 75 Short-term bank deposits, net 4,022,119 5,314,994 793,508 Receivables from online payment platforms 10,006 2,653 396 Short-term investments 3,621,637 4,320,591 645,047 Accounts and notes receivable, net 14,024 17,144 2,560 Inventories, net 589,088 133,545 19,938 Amounts due from related parties 1,936 9,012 1,345 Prepayments and other current assets, net 482,659 216,798 32,367 Total current assets 13,950,936 11,724,352 1,750,400 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 143,155 116,335 17,368 Intangible assets, net 8,366 8,178 1,221 Long-term investments, net 12,000 8,000 1,194 Deferred tax assets, net 20,856 20,856 3,114 Right-of-use assets, net 176,258 130,449 19,476 Long-term bank deposits, net 2,004,593 5,485,867 819,018 Other non-current assets 48,961 22,226 3,318 Total non-current assets 2,414,189 5,791,911 864,709 Total assets 16,365,125 17,516,263 2,615,109







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 1,288,845 1,385,027 206,779 Short-term loan - 100,000 14,930 Contract liabilities 286,651 459,051 68,534 Salary and welfare benefits payable 170,393 141,937 21,191 Taxes payable 597,761 420,582 62,792 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 313,396 252,513 37,699 Lease liabilities - current portion 80,582 56,944 8,502 Total current liabilities 2,737,628 2,816,054 420,427









Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 4,513 4,513 674 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 104,232 87,847 13,115 Total non-current liabilities 108,745 92,360 13,789 Total liabilities 2,846,373 2,908,414 434,216







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 13,514,952 14,641,773 2,185,958 Noncontrolling interests 3,800 (33,924) (5,065) Total shareholders' equity 13,518,752 14,607,849 2,180,893







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,365,125 17,516,263 2,615,109











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 2,541,402 1,714,450 2,233,893 333,511

4,939,898 3,948,343 589,472 Cost of revenues (1,394,916) (1,057,447) (1,256,010) (187,517)

(2,689,339) (2,313,457) (345,391) Gross profit 1,146,486 657,003 977,883 145,994

2,250,559 1,634,886 244,081

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (126,005) (75,947) (122,634) (18,309)

(417,540) (198,581) (29,647) General and administrative expenses (46,056) 66,395 (290,745) (43,407)

(758,870) (224,350) (33,495) Research and development expenses 4,911 (24,007) (117,567) (17,552)

(206,723) (141,574) (21,136) Total operating expenses (167,150) (33,559) (530,946) (79,268)

(1,383,133) (564,505) (84,278)

















Income from operations 979,336 623,444 446,937 66,726

867,426 1,070,381 159,803

















Other income：















Interest income, net 16,069 27,151 42,724 6,379

25,483 69,875 10,432 Investment income 23,868 32,239 40,631 6,066

38,795 72,870 10,879 Others, net 9,185 116,857 115,586 17,257

6,018 232,443 34,703 Income before income tax 1,028,458 799,691 645,878 96,428

937,722 1,445,569 215,817 Income tax expense (204,154) (112,636) (204,316) (30,504)

(380,447) (316,952) (47,320) Net income 824,304 687,055 441,562 65,924

557,275 1,128,617 168,497 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests - (18,226) (19,499) (2,911)

- (37,725) (5,632) Net income attributable to RLX Technology

Inc. 824,304 705,281 461,061 68,835

557,275 1,166,342 174,129 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (184,772) (45,824) 580,438 86,657

(9,249) 534,614 79,816 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (184,772) (45,824) 580,438 86,657

(9,249) 534,614 79,816 Total comprehensive income 639,532 641,231 1,022,000 152,581

548,026 1,663,231 248,313 Less: total comprehensive income attributable

to noncontrolling interests - (18,226) (19,499) (2,911)

- (37,725) (5,632) Total comprehensive income attributable to

RLX Technology Inc. 639,532 659,457 1,041,499 155,492

548,026 1,700,956 253,945

















Net income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.595 0.528 0.348 0.052

0.382 0.877 0.131 Diluted 0.591 0.521 0.347 0.052

0.381 0.867 0.129

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















Basic 1,385,410,036 1,336,118,854 1,323,877,777 1,323,877,777

1,457,602,981 1,329,964,500 1,329,964,500 Diluted 1,394,565,595 1,354,294,220 1,330,060,097 1,330,060,097

1,462,159,428 1,345,014,312 1,345,014,312





















RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income 824,304 687,055 441,562 65,924

557,275 1,128,65217 168,497 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses (51,473) (41,939) 17,896 2,672

69,230 (24,043) (3,590) General and administrative expenses (41,404) (230,087) 151,069 22,554

577,089 (79,018) (11,797) Research and development expenses (79,666) (53,211) 24,213 3,615

58,647 (28,998) (4,329) Non-GAAP net income 651,761 361,818 634,740 94,765

1,262,241 996,558 148,781

















Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 824,304 705,281 461,061 68,835

557,275 1,166,342 174,129 Add: share-based compensation expenses (172,543) (325,237) 193,178 28,841

704,966 (132,059) (19,716) Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 651,761 380,044 654,239 97,676

1,262,241 1,034,283 154413

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.470 0.284 0.494 0.074

0.866 0.778 0.116 - Diluted 0.467 0.281 0.492 0.073

0.863 0.769 0.115 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,385,410,036 1,336,118,854 1,323,877,777 1,323,877,777

1,457,602,981 1,329,964,500 1,329,964,500 - Diluted 1,394,565,595 1,354,294,220 1,330,060,097 1,330,060,097

1,462,159,428 1,345,014,312 1,345,014,312

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)



















For the three months ended

For the six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 649,441 308,169 1,444,388 215,640

1,477,006 1,752,557 261,649 Net cash used in investing activities (3,620,360) (950,764) (4,145,885) (618,964)

(6,434,607) (5,096,649) (760,910) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing

activities (6,174) (161,612) (145,189) (21,676)

10,031,248 (306,801) (45,804) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (146,515) (20,556) 171,597 25,620

(2,289) 151,041 22,551 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (3,123,608) (824,763) (2,675,089) (399,380)

5,071,358 (3,499,852) (522,514) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the beginning of the period 9,649,767 5,209,467 4,384,704 654,619

1,454,801 5,209,467 777,753 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 6,526,159 4,384,704 1,709,615 255,239

6,526,159 1,709,615 255,239









































































