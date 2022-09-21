WINT Expands Executive Team to Help Lead Its Exponential Growth

The leading provider of enterprise water management solutions adds three senior executives as it continues its mission to cut water waste and carbon emissions in buildings

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial, residential and industrial applications, announces the strategic expansion of its leadership team to support the company's continuing growth to execute on its mission to help organizations reduce water waste, carbon emissions and the environmental footprint of buildings.

As part of its ongoing effort to equip companies with innovative tools to address the global water crisis and climate change, WINT has added (left to right) COO Gil Briman, VP of North American Sales Josh Edwards, and VP of Marketing Deborah Margalit to its executive team. (PRNewswire)

As part of its ongoing effort to equip companies with innovative tools to address the global water crisis and climate change, WINT has named Gil Briman chief operating officer. He is joined by Josh Edwards, WINT's new vice president of North American sales, and Deborah Margalit, the company's new vice president of marketing.

As COO, Briman will support the company in leading and scaling its growth and global business operations as he oversees customer delivery, customer success and support.

"I am thrilled to join WINT at a time of exciting, accelerated growth, with the company focused on scaling to serve the needs of its growing client base," Briman said. "As the global water crisis and climate change grow more urgent every day, WINT is best positioned to meet the fast-growing demand for solutions that address the major issues related to water waste and damage in the built environment."

Briman has over 25 years of experience leading global software and hardware technology companies. Before joining WINT, he served as CEO of Solcon and Briefcam. Prior to that, he was the regional vice president of Asia Pacific for Mellanox (later acquired by Nvidia), and vice president and general manager of a large division at Amdocs.

With more than 15 years of experience in software sales and sales management, Edwards emphasizes strategy, sales execution and maximizing value. Within the last seven years, Edwards' sales teams have been part of two successful exits in the environmental, health and safety software industry.

Margalit has more than 18 years of experience in marketing, investor relations and general management at telcos and high-tech companies. Before joining WINT, she co-founded Tydex, a service company providing marketing services to startups, and served as part-time CMO in two B2B SaaS startups, MyPRM and TimeTonic. Previously, Margalit worked for 10 years at Perion Networks, where she held several management positions, including general manager of Smilebox, an online self-service creative platform.

"Gil brings an extensive track record of operational excellence and powerful strategic vision, and we are excited to have him on board," Geva said. "Operations is a key role for the company as we grow to meet the needs of customers who need solutions for the growing challenges of water waste and water-related damages. Josh is already implementing his sales execution experience as he builds a state-of-the-art sales organization to drive revenue and reach new markets, and Deborah's wealth of business and technology experience give her the unique ability to build a brand that supports our expanding sales reach."

The built environment has been identified as a major contributor to the global water shortage crisis, with more than 25% of the water going into buildings wasted through inefficiency, equipment failure and human behavior. Water waste additionally serves as a significant source of carbon emissions. WINT uses AI and machine learning to conduct real-time water-flow analysis to identify leaks, cut waste and risk, and reduce carbon emissions.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT

WINT is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by prevent the hazards, costs, waste and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

