WITH CLOSE OF $4.5 MILLION SEED ROUND, ANGELINK ANNOUNCES LAUNCH RESULTS OF FEMALE-CENTRIC SOCIAL CROWDFUNDING PLATFORM

Florida-Headquartered Company Eclipses Expectations with 10,000 Users in First Three Months, Continuing Exponential Growth

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AngeLink, the female-powered social crowdfunding platform developing a global community for women seeking trusted fundraising, announced the close of $4.5 million in total seed funding in Q2'22 and second quarter launch results. Exceeding expectations, the company has more than 10,000 users who have joined the site in the first three months. AngeLink is set to launch their Series A financing.

Gerry Poirier, Founder and CEO (PRNewswire)

"With my vision to upend the history of gender-based economic disparity, I formed AngeLink to revolutionize the ability to connect, empower, and amplify female voices globally through a trusted crowdfunding platform," said Gerry Poirier, AngeLink Founder and CEO. "Built with a team of 90% women, our peer-to-peer platform helps fundraisers accelerate the speed and success of their campaigns through the use of free tools and marketing support which has already demonstrated positive results with users raising funds for medical needs, emergency relief, small businesses, and charities in excess of their goals."

Understanding that today women organize 70% of all social crowdfunding campaigns and represent nearly 80% of all online donors, AngeLink developed an innovative technology that's backed by eight pending-patents to provide a safer, more trusted fundraising resource in what's currently a $64B industry and forecasted to quadruple by 2026.

AngeLink employs a process to ensure the security and trust of all users -- individuals and communities -- with no platform fee. Employing gamification, AngeLink's free marketing tools and templates promote engagement and repeat giving -- which results in more successful campaigns.

"The rapid growth of users is a testament to the need for a product that's both attractive and accessible to a diversity of culture, color, geography, experience and age," added Gerry. "I'm proud that this is also reflected in our talented team of developers, executives, and marketing specialists -- proving we are powered by women and built for all. From our team to those who initiate campaigns, and the thousands of people who contribute to them, AngeLink is Fundraising with Love."

Two of the newest additions to the team at AngeLink are:

Paige Kutilek, Growth Marketing Manager, was most recently Senior Growth Manager at GoFundMe and will manage all SEO, marketing, and data analysis. She had earlier been Acquisition Marketing Lead at YouCaring, which was acquired by GoFundMe.

Francisco Manalo, Customer Support Director, was also with GoFundMe in the position of Customer Support Lead. With AngeLink, he will be responsible for optimizing customer support and service in the company's Customer Love department.

About AngeLink.

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink was founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, to provide a solution for gender-based economic disparity by reimagining crowdfunding for local, global, personal, and professional campaigns. Backed by eight pending-patents and currently increasing users at an annual compound growth rate of 600%, AngeLink's technology is designed to accelerate the speed and success of fundraising for individuals and communities to support healthcare, emergencies, natural disasters, small businesses, and charities. With an innovative and trusted platform powered by women, AngeLink is democratizing social crowdfunding through technology. Follow us on Insta LinkedIn Twitter FB YouTube and download the AngeLink app.

AngeLink (PRNewswire)

