Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club Features 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 20x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist & Composer JOHN PATITUCCI on Thursday October 13 at 7:30 P.M.

John Patitucci's Acclaimed "Electric Guitar Quartet" comes to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with Guitarist ADAM ROGERS; Guitarist STEVE CARDENAS; and 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer NATE SMITH.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club Features 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 20x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist & Composer JOHN PATITUCCI's "Electric Guitar Quartet" on Thursday October 13 at 7:30 P.M. Legendary Bassist John Patitucci has been at the forefront of the jazz world for the last 30+ years and active in all styles of music.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Legendary Jazz Bassist JOHN PATITUCCI's (PRNewswire)

In 2019, Legendary Jazz Bassist John Patitucci received a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from Bass Player Magazine.

Since 1985, John Patitucci's association with Chick Corea brought him worldwide acclaim and put him at the forefront of the jazz world. Patitucci's many recordings with Chick Corea's Elektric Band and Akoustic Band brought him a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Performance" as well as numerous GRAMMY® Award Nominations.

In 2000, John began touring again with the legendary Wayne Shorter, and the Wayne Shorter Quartet. They received worldwide acclaim for their performances and recordings. Their live recording 'Footprints Live' was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in 2001 and a studio recording, 'Alegria', won a GRAMMY® Award in 2003.

When John was not touring with his own band or the Wayne Shorter Quartet, he found time to perform in other ensembles, such as the all-star quintet Directions In Music, in 2001, which was led by Herbie Hancock and featured the late Michael Brecker on Saxophone with Roy Hargrove on Trumpet and Brian Blade on Drums. They released a subsequent live CD entitled 'Live at Massey Hall,' which also won a GRAMMY® Award.

Most recently, John won another GRAMMY® Award in 2019 as part of the Wayne Shorter Quartet for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" ('Emanon').

"Deep undertow and dazzling technique share a home in the bass playing of John Patitucci…a virtuoso bassist."

— NEW YORK TIMES

"John Patitucci is one of the finest bass players of his generation… Beginning in 1985, he began playing in both the "Elektric Band" and the acoustic bands led by jazz superstar pianist Chick Corea. In 2000, he became a mainstay of the new quartet formed by saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter."

— POPMATTERS

"When you're as talented and committed to excellence as Patitucci, opportunities abound…"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

John Patitucci was awarded "Best Jazz Bassist" in 1992, 1994 & 1995 by Guitar Player Magazine and he was also awarded "Best Jazz Bassist" from 1993-1996 from Bass Player Magazine. In 2019, he received a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from Bass Player Magazine.

2022 Schedule of Shows & John Patitucci Tickets

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 48 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 44 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 550+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for JOHN PATITUCCI's "Electric Guitar Quartet" at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club