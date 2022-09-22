NAVSUP AWARDS TRIUMPH SPARE UNITS ON V-22 PLATFORM

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) and NAVSUP have entered into an agreement to provide Pylon Conversion Actuators (PCA) spare units for the V-22 Osprey, a U.S. Navy tiltrotor military aircraft. The V-22 Osprey combines the functionality of a helicopter and the long-range and speed of a turboprop aircraft. The units will be designed and manufactured at TRIUMPH Geared Solutions in Park City, Utah.

"TRIUMPH provides substantial content on the V-22 aircraft, including the PCA, a product that enables the aircraft to convert from helicopter to airplane mode," said Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions. "We have a long-standing relationship with NAVSUP and look forward to growing this relationship over the coming years."

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, the largest independent aerospace gear and gear box provider, supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, test, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housing.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

