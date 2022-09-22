RestoringVision Launches New Brand Identity and Website, Ushering in a New Era for the Global Health Nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoringVision announces today the unveiling of its new brand identity and website as the global health nonprofit ushers in a new era of scaling its vision programs to empower millions of people living in impoverished communities worldwide.

RestoringVision Introduces New Brand Identity (PRNewswire)

The World Health Organization reports that restoring someone's sight is the single most cost-effective health intervention to reduce poverty.

Since RestoringVision's founding nearly 20 years ago, the global nonprofit has evolved to become a leader in creating equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses for millions of people in need. The new brand identity reflects the organization's commitment to scale its work and solve the global vision crisis.

"With more than 20 million people impacted thus far by RestoringVision's work accomplished in partnership with our unparalleled network of 2,500 NGOs and governments worldwide, the momentum continues to build as we remain fiercely committed to solving the global vision crisis. The World Health Organization reports over 1 billion people lack access to the vision care and glasses they need to see clearly. An astounding 81% of those individuals only need a pair of reading glasses to have their vision impairment corrected," said Pelin Munis, Ph.D., Executive Director of RestoringVision. "While RestoringVision now has a new modern look and a website facilitating increased engagement, our mission remains the same: to empower lives by restoring vision for millions of people in need who live on less than $2 a day."

RestoringVision's new brand identity and website can be experienced at http://www.restoringvision.org.

"RestoringVision's work and vision interventions are uniquely situated at the intersection of global health, education, and economic development," said Kevin Hassey, Board Chair of RestoringVision. "Sight is at the center of solving many of our world's greatest challenges, which was elevated even more so by the United Nations in 2021 with its resolution, Vision for Everyone by 2030. This call to action aims to accelerate advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals by creating access to vision services and eyeglasses for all."

The World Health Organization reports that restoring someone's sight is the single most cost-effective health intervention to reduce poverty.

Donate today at www.restoringvision.org.

RestoringVision is a global nonprofit dedicated to creating equitable access to vision services and eyeglasses for individuals living on less than $2 a day. One billion people have vision impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be addressed, 81% of which could be corrected with a simple pair of reading glasses. We address this by partnering with our unparalleled network of more than 2,500 NGOs and governments to provide life-changing vision screenings and eyeglasses to millions of people who could not access them otherwise. For more information, visit restoringvision.org.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Godward

Sr. Manager of Communications

and Marketing, RestoringVision

Mobile: (412) 463-2942 ET

stephanie@restoringvision.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RestoringVision