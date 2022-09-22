Too Hot? Too Cold? Shark's New Line of Air Purifiers is Just Right

New product innovations go beyond standard air purification to offer comfort in every season

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark, America's #1 Vacuum Brand1, continues to revolutionize and disrupt the air purification market with two new air cleaning innovations that offer heating and a cooling fan, bringing consumers the confidence of clean air with the comfort of the perfect air temperature.

Debuting in two sizes, the versatile Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX with True HEPA and the compact Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 with True HEPA both feature an air purifier, fan, and heater all-in-one with Clean Sense IQ™.

These must-have air purifiers constantly provide clean air at the right temperature for comfort throughout the year for four seasons of pure air quality. Featuring three modes - purified air, purified heat, and purified fan - there's a mode for everyone in one's home. That means no more fighting over the thermostat, even if households prefer different temperatures.

During colder months or year-round for those who run cold naturally, switch to purified heat mode for heated and purified air at the same time. Thermal Comfort Control technology intelligently adjusts and maintains the desired temperature while heating up the room without getting too hot. For warmer months, purified fan mode cools and purifies the air simultaneously. It can also quietly purify the air at its current temperature in purified air mode.

"In our second year of air purification, we're excited to continue growing in this category with new and improved technology that offers even more benefits to positively impact people's lives," said Julien Levesque, Vice President of Product Development, SharkNinja. "As people continue to focus on holistic wellness, we are on a mission to help them eliminate airborne allergens, dust, dander, and particles from the air in homes. We are confident they will like the temperature control option, especially during the hotter and colder months, and breathe easily at home, knowing the air is clean thanks to our proprietary Clean Sense IQ™ technology."

Designed to purify spaces up to 1,000 square feet, the Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX with True HEPA is made for large bedrooms or kitchens, and the compact Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 with True HEPA for offices, bedrooms, or spaces as large as 500 square feet.

Along with heating and cooling fan capabilities, the purifiers feature Shark's Clean Sense IQ™ technology, which tracks air quality around the clock and auto-adjusts power to constantly maintain clean air. The easy-to-use control panel displays data in real time to give consumers clean air confidence.

Pet owners will delight in this powerful purifier, knowing it is designed with Shark's Nanoseal filter to capture 99.98 percent2 of large, small and micro-sized particles from air inside the home. With true HEPA filtration capturing bad pet odors and dander, consumer's furry roommate can roam freely throughout the space without lingering allergens or smells.

The Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX with True HEPA is available for $449.99 and the Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 with True HEPA is available for $399.99 on SharkClean.com. The air purifiers are also available at other major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view- January 7, 2018- January 5, 2019; January 6, 2019-January 4, 2020; January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022 2Based on IEST-RP-CC007.3, 0.1–0.2 microns

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Shark:

Shark® creates home appliances that inspire confidence—whether it's in clean floors, pure air, or a beautiful hairstyle. We believe that innovation is crowd-sourced. Each of our products is created with the help of consumers, through countless hours of research and testing. Shark® was founded on relentless drive and a never-satisfied attitude—and it pushes us every day to continue creating solutions that positively impact our lives, and bring confidence to our routines.

The Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX with True HEPA and the Shark® Air Purifier 3-in-1 with True HEPA feature an air purifier, fan and heater all in one unit. Consumers can choose between three modes: purified air, purified heat, or purified fan for comfort in every moment. (PRNewswire)

