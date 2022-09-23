FRC's Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin and Dr. Kenyn Cureton Publish New Book, Strong & Courageous

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council's Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin and Dr. Kenyn Cureton released a new book this week titled Strong & Courageous: A Call to Biblical Manhood from Fidelis Publishing. In Strong & Courageous, a sequel to his book Man to Man: Rediscovering Masculinity in a Challenging World, Gen. Boykin and his co-author, FRC's Vice President for Christian Resources, Dr. Kenyn Cureton offer a battle plan for men--a call to biblical manhood--where they can be reminded of their God-given responsibility in a culture swiftly turning away from God's Design. The authors offer the Old Testament book of Joshua and his leadership as the focus of their study, asking readers to consider the five principles of biblical manhood: Man as Provider, Instructor, Battle Buddy, Defender, and Chaplain.

The authors wrote in the book:

"Strong & Courageous offers a battle plan for men -- a call to biblical manhood -- where we can be reminded our God-given responsibility in a culture swiftly turning away from God's design. Is it any wonder the family structure is faltering, even disintegrating, given the all-out assault on the American male? As a result, many men are confused and feel frustrated because of the overwhelmingly negative messages. What is a real man supposed to be? What are our God-given roles and responsibilities? Thankfully, the Bible offers transcendent truth to guide us, and we have a great example in the biblical character of Joshua."

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin was one of the original members of the U.S. Army's Delta Force. In all, Lt. Gen. Boykin spent thirty-six years in the Army, serving his last four years as the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of Family Research Council.

Dr. Kenyn Cureton serves as Family Research Council's Vice President for Christian Resources with a mission of equipping Christians to become spiritually active, governance-engaged conservatives (i.e., SAGECons). Previously he served as FRC's VP for Church Ministries for over twelve years.

To purchase a copy of Strong & Courageous: A Call to Biblical Manhood, please visit: https://www.frc.org/strongandcourageous

